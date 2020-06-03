10 Overlooked Action Stars Who Deserve More Love (& Their Best Movie)

From stars that get some recognition (but not enough) to those that you've probably never heard of, these action stars are definitely underrated.

Sometimes the best opportunities don't always go to the most deserving people. This applies to the actors below. Despite presenting a number of good performances in the action movie genre, they have been consistently ignored for the best roles in big-budget movies.

As a result, these actors have consistently settled for lead roles in direct-to-video movies or supporting roles in popular movies for which they are occasionally considered. They definitely deserve much better. Here are the ten action stars that are constantly overlooked.

10 Michael Jai White

Michael Jai White is primarily recognized as the leader of the gang whose mouth was cut off by The Joker in The dark knight after the iconic villain uttered the "why so serious?" line. But, aside from that, Michael Jai White is a celebrity common in direct-to-video action movies.

The actor has belts in seven different forms of martial arts. His best movie is definitely Black Dynamite. The film centers on a former CIA agent and Vietnam war veteran who vows to clean the streets and eliminate all drug dealers after his brother is killed.

9 9 Luke Goss

Luke Goss began his career as a member of a boy band before moving on to acting in 2000. Since then, he has appeared in over 40 action movies. Most of them have gone straight to the video, but he doesn't seem to mind as he continues to beat them at an incredible rate.

One of his most popular roles is that of running back Frankenstein who took over from Jason Statham. However, his best movie is definitely Interview with a Sicario in which a hitman played. The movie ended up having an incredible twist.

8 Iko Uwais

Uwais is best known as the police rookie who kicks Rama butts in The raid. The film is widely considered to be one of the best action movies ever made, but despite Uwais' extraordinary performance, it hasn't actually made the transition to a major Hollywood star.

He has also appeared alongside Mark Whalberg in Mile 22 but the movie couldn't really take off. Lately, he's had a lead role in the Netflix series. Wu Assasins. Given his unique martial arts skills, he definitely deserves to be the next Hollywood Jet Li.

7 7 Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins stands out a lot in direct action shoots to the video. It's a shame really because you have what it takes to be a big Hollywood action star, including the look and feel of real life martial arts. On the rare occasions he has appeared in blockbuster movies, he has had very little time on screen.

Scott had limited roles in Strange doctor and The Dispensables 2. He has also been spoken of as a contender for the next James Bond. (He is British after all). His best performance was in the movie. Undisputed where Russian boxer Yuri Boyka played.

6 6 Gina Carano

Gina is known for performing 100% of her stunts on film. The fact that he has a solid background in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) helps. She competed for several MMA championships between 2006 and 2009. She has also worked as a physical trainer.

Lately, she has had roles in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpooland in the popular television series The Mandalorian where she plays Cara Done. His best movie is undoubtedly Haywire, where he plays a black ops agent who is betrayed by his employers. Carano's performance was widely praised by fans and critics.

5 5 Cuba Gooding Jr.

Even though Cuba Gooding Jr. has an Oscar, he's hardly in the conversation when people talk about the best Hollywood actors. Cuba started her career with challenging roles in movies like A few good men but then he turned to action movies.

He has done quite well in this genre, but his performances have not been well received by critics. Linewatch stands out as his best action movie. Starring alongside Breaking BadDean Norris, in Cuba, plays a border patrol agent who is fighting a group of deadly militiamen.

4 4 Maggie Q

Maggie Q did an excellent job as undercover agent Nikita, but despite proving herself a talented action star, she hasn't managed to land roles in big-budget movies in recent years. Before being Nikita, he had leading roles in Mission impossible III and Live free or die hard.

However, since the CW series ended, her only other notable role has been that of agent Hannah Wells in Designated survivor. Unfortunately, the series was canceled. Her most impressive film role was that of the tough cyber terrorist Mia Linh in Live free or die hard.

3 Frank Cricket

Cricket not only looks like a tough guy, but he also performs very well. The actor has had supporting roles in some box office hits, but most of his best work can be seen in the numerous B movies in which he has had leading roles.

He also played Marvel villain Brock Rumlow / Crossbones, although his appearance was brief. Her best performance came in the Netflix movie Driver in which he played a getaway driver who was part of a failed bank robbery.

2 Danny Trejo

Despite the fact that Danny Trejo appears in hundreds of action movies, he is rarely recognized as one of the best actors in the genre. The actor has an interesting background. He started doing manual labor, mainly as a labor foreman on construction sites.

He later found himself in jail and, while on probation, a director offered him his first role and felt that he seemed like a tough and fit guy. His best movie is Machete where he plays a Mexican federal agent who has the mission of saving a kidnapped girl.

one Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler has had some box office hits, but most of his work has been in Category B. Most of his films tend to irritate critics, but fans always seem to enjoy them. Although big studies rarely turn to Butler, he has proven time and time again that he is one of the greatest action stars of all time.

More recently, he has exhibited some of his best performances in Angel has fallen and the heist movie Cave of thieves. However, his best movie has to be 300 in which he plays the brave Spartan leader, King Leonidas, who leads an army of 300 men against the Persians.

