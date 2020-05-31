10 pieces of Fan Art fans of the Tenth Doctor would love

Doctor who It has been a source of fan art for years and with each regeneration come more fans and more fan art. The truth of this article is that these fan art pieces will create a variety of emotions including but not limited to heartbreak, wonder, nostalgia, and joy. The Tenth Doctor's difficult past coupled with David Tennant's acting skills provide artists with creative stimuli to delight themselves.

The artistic means used are endless and fans will undoubtedly continue to make brilliant art in the future. These 10 pieces of fan art are simply the tip of the brush in the creative world of Doctor who fan art.

10 Recorded to perfection

Via: 10th – LKBurke29

Her hair defies gravity and continues to do so in this incredibly intricate fan art. There is no color, just the stark contrast between light and dark with the image perfectly marked.

The details of the artwork have not been spared from the use of the interesting and imaginative medium, from the folds of the neck to the lines of the mouth and, of course, the classic pose of the Tenth Doctor.

9 9 Are you going my way, doll?

Via: viria13

The moments when peers dress for the time period are few and far between, but when they do, it will surely be amazing. When The Ninth Doctor went to the past with Rose, she was told to dress for the occasion from the TARDIS wardrobe.

It is in "The Idiot & # 39; s Lantern" where audience members can take a look at the fashion provided by the TARDIS. It was also an episode that caused the chargers of The Tenth Doctor and Rose to pass out.

8 Lord of victorious time

Via: SoniaMatas

The Tenth Doctor is marked in the hearts of fans. He is the doctor who broke under the pressure of time. He is the Doctor who lost her love in a parallel universe and returned her to live happily with her duplicate human half. This doctor erased his best friend's memories and lost his savior, his stability, in the process.

He is the Doctor who was created to crash and burn, born in a world of love and friendship only to the inevitable tragic end. He died alone with the knowledge that he must go even if his entire being begged him not to die.

7 7 Tim Burton Style

Via: Kenilem

This artist has managed to bring to the surface the madness of the Doctor. The revealing aspects of the Tenth Doctor's personality have come to life and are biased for Tim Burton's definitive turn.

Donna's comment that the Doctor is "too skinny for words. You hug him and your paper is cut off" couldn't be truer than in this case. The corners of his suit have a Dracula feel them while their characteristic spikes reach unknown heights.

6 6 The curse of the time lords

Via: BrianAW

Pain, anguish, despair, anguish, this artist has beautifully captured them all. The story behind the art is that the Doctor is trapped inside a living painting in an art gallery on the moon. The Doctor's tortured hearts are about to break and his past only haunts him.

All his past beings with their shared history always have a presence regardless of the Doctor's incarnation. Rose is the color, sparkle, and sparkle that is painted in their hearts.

5 5 Cartoon

Via: AlexandraBowmanArt

Defects are what make humans so human. They are also an essential part of Time Lords. This artist's work shows the Doctor's rougher side with his messy hair and mischievous face. The Tenth Doctor could raise his eyebrows and wink charmingly, and make his teammates fall in love with being alive, but he also had his days when he ran away and screamed and hit the tables in frustration.

There were days when reason was lost in emotion and his death was not such a high price to save the woman who whispered his name in her ear, or days when he trusted a lei and a sun hat as shields enough for his inevitable fate.

4 4 Smart Specifications

Via: viria13

He doesn't need smart specs, just like the Fifth Doctor who came before him didn't need them, and the Eleventh Doctor after him didn't. The doctor uses them because it makes their incarnations look smart.

He even admitted it to the Fifth Doctor on the BBC. Children in need mini-episode "Time Crash". This is different in the case of The Twelfth Doctor who wears his sonic sunglasses and can actually wear them with the added benefit of aesthetic appeal.

3 I do not want to go

Via: Momiji95

The moment when the Tenth Doctor prepares to face his death has been captured with all his sadness in the attractive work of art of this artist. The warm lighting reproduces the explosion of golden regenerative energy that surrounds the Doctor in the seconds before his death and as he slowly rewrites each of his cells.

The background colors are the rich, rusty colors of the dirty TARDIS that will also soon come to an end.

2 Battered, Broken

Via: LicieOIC

This artist has an art collection dedicated to the Tenth Doctor and is worth checking out. Every hit has been made by the artist, and every aspect of emotion is brilliantly conveyed.

This particular piece is a tribute to David Tennant's performance. LicieOIC is amazed at his ability to go from "determined to heartbroken with just a little change." This is a Time Lord in a precarious position, and he is tearing him apart.

one That old planet

Via: Girl on the Moon

The Tenth Doctor once recalled his former Gallifrey home before the Time War, saying, "Ah, you should have seen it, that old planet. The second sun would rise in the south and the mountains would shine. The leaves on the trees were silver When they caught the light every morning, it looked like a burning forest. " This is one of the times when he clearly regretted having defeated his own race for defeating the Daleks.

But then came the 50th anniversary "Doctor's Day". But the Tenth Doctor didn't know it at the time, and he remembered it and let it all out. He no longer hid from his past and recognized the impact of the Time War.

