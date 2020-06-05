10 Pieces Of Hermione Granger Fan Art Worthy Of The Brightest Witch Of Her Age

Hermione Granger is one of the strongest female literary characters in the history of youth fiction. She is one of the main characters in Harry Potter series and one of the Golden Trio along with Ron Weasley and Harry Potter. She is described as having frizzy hair, brown eyes, and protruding teeth with an intelligent mind and good moral character.

The rest is left to interpretation. Hermione is a character loved and admired by many, and the magic of the novels is that they are worlds created by the imagination. These 10 pieces of fan art pay tribute to the brightest witch of her age and open portals of possibility.

10 Hermione reading

Via: feliciacano

This wonderfully vibrant watercolor fan art showcases a familiar narrative. Hermione reading a book. What book? Hogwarts, a story. There can't be more Hermione than that. The details in this piece don't scream at the viewer, but add subtle and meaningful references.

There is a lion on the rug and neck of the lamp, the Gryffindor colors that line his robe, and a magical portrait that goes with it.

9 9 Brightest witch of her age

Via: CCCrystalClear

Ron and Harry know that they would not survive in their battle against Voldemort without Hermione. Just a few of the things that contributed over the years include uncovering the conundrum of Snape's potions, taking them to the Basilisk, hitting Draco, using the Time Turner, helping Harry with the Triwizard Tournament, using a spell of Undetectable extension in your purse while searching for Horcruxes and risking your life, just to name a few.

8 THROW. lawyer

Via: Sophia Canning

Movies cannot include everything; Even if they try, there is not enough time to give every detail a satisfactory focus. But it was unfortunate that one story, in particular, was cut. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, There was a house elf named Winky who was accused of creating the Dark Mark at the Quidditch World Cup. Winky went to work in the Hogwarts kitchens and eventually got drunk, despite Dobby helping him with determination. Hermione witnessed these acts of injustice and founded the Elfish Society for the Promotion of Well-Being or, as Ron, S.P.E.W. likes to point out.

7 7 Dare, nerve and cavalry

Via: Eldensa

Hogwarts houses are misunderstood. People coin Ravenclaw simply as good grades and smart intellect, Hufflepuff as lazy and happy, Slytherin as pureblood, high-class thugs, and Gryffindor as proud and reckless adventurers. Hermione is not a member of the Ravenclaw household.

She doesn't have such an open mind or creativity and can be quite stubborn and rigid in her ways of thinking. It belongs to those of audacity, nerve and chivalry. She is fierce and has courage as well as strong convictions. She chose to be in Gryffindor, just like Harry did.

6 6 Reflection

Via: Athena-chan

Hermione was born to two Muggle parents, similar to the Lily Potter character. But, despite being born to non-magical parents and being called Mudblood by Draco Malfoy, she became the brightest witch of her age. His thirst for knowledge of the wizarding world is often attributed to his skill and calm mind in threatening situations, and he sought advice from the simplest to the most troublesome problems.

5 5 Crookshanks

Via: Tuffuny

The artist of this loving piece cited a reference from the novel. Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, in your caption. "It's beautiful, isn't it? … Poor Crookshanks, that witch said she had been there for years; no one wanted it."

There are a few things about Crookshanks that are only revealed in the books as they were not included in the movies. Crookshanks is half Kneazel, half cat, so his home is especially good at research work. He was aware that Peter Pettigrew was disguised as Scabbers and made several attempts to turn off the traitor, something that is briefly shown in the film. Harry also wakes up in the middle of the night to see Crookshanks in the presence of a black dog, later known as Sirius Black, an innocent. The cat was also a worthy pet, protecting Hermione at times and guiding her and Harry to the entrance to the House of Screams.

4 4 Hogwarts battle

Via: sadness40

Hermione Jean Granger, born to Mr. and Mrs. Granger, a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and, in later life, a great influence and great presence in the Ministry of Magic. His wand was made of vine wood and contained a dragon heart string.

During her time battling the dark arts, she was petrified, accused of being a romantic taunt, abandoned and judged by her friends, relentlessly tortured, and wanted for being a wanted criminal.

3 Patronus Charm

Via: Feliciacano

This wonderful and lively fan art has captured the moment when Hermione casts the Patronus Charm. Hermione's Patronus is an otter, one of J.K. Rowling's favorite animals. Its luminous lighting projects a blue glow over the entire image, improving the magical feeling. The drawing is full of fun, eye-catching elements such as Dobby with his multiple hats and a variety of strange outfits, a frame with a heartbreaking Umbridge, various potions, an admiring spectator, and books to fill every corner.

2 Cozy

Via: viki-vaki

This warm and inviting fan art pays tribute to Hermione's love of literature. "When in doubt, go to the library." Some of the answers found through the use of books: The Basilisk and information about it, Nicolas Flammel and what was being kept at Hogwarts, how to stay underwater during the second challenge in the Triwizard Tournament, and Dumbledore's story.

one Polyjuice potion

Via: Picolo-kun

The artist of this fascinating and mysterious fan art quoted Pottermore in his legend. "Polyjuice potion, which is a complex and time-consuming mix, is best left to highly skilled witches and wizards. It allows the consumer to assume another person's physical appearance, as long as they have first acquired a body part from that individual to add to the grooming (this can be anything, toenail clippings, dandruff or worse, but hair is more common.) The idea that a witch or wizard could misuse body parts it is ancient and exists in the folklore and superstitions of many cultures The fact that Hermione is capable of making a competent polyjuice potion at the age of twelve is a testament to her outstanding magical ability because it is a potion that many witches and wizards adults are afraid to try. "

NEXT: Harry Potter: 10 Hermione cosplays that heat Muggle hearts



