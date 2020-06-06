10 Reasons Out Of Sight Is A Crime Movie Masterpiece

There are a lot of big, loud and epic crime movies that can be a lot of fun, but it's hard to find one as cool as Steven Soderbergh's. Out of sight. Released in 1998, the film is based on Elmore Leonard's novel of the same name, and stars George Clooney as a bank robber who escapes from prison and is chased by a certain United States Marshal (Jennifer Lopez).

Although the film wasn't a huge box office hit when it was released, its reputation has only grown. It has gone from being an underrated gem to one of the best crime movies of all time and a must-have for any fan of the genre. Here's why Out of sight It is a masterpiece of the crime movie.

10 The leaders

Clooney and López could be big names now, but at the time of this movie, they were still working to prove themselves in the movie business. And this was the movie that showed how successful they could be.

Clooney instantly became a movie star with her lead role as Jack Foley, a gentle and seductive bank robber. López proved that she was much more than a Hollywood beauty like Karen Sisco, the toughest and smartest person in the room. These two bring the film to life with its sizzling chemistry and central performances.

9 9 The sensuality

It's a shame this is the only movie Clooney and Lopez made together when the sparks light up the moment they share the screen for the first time. His infamous trunk scene, which is one of the highlights of the movie.

Trapped in a narrow trunk, the dialogue, the music, and its chemistry make it an incredibly sexy sequence. The seductive feeling of the relationship extends throughout the film, including another memorable scene in a hotel bar. They have an absorbing energy that hooks the audience into the story.

8 A smart criminal

There are many crime movies featuring action packed heists, guns, and car chases. Out of sight It plays a little differently by introducing a softer and more sophisticated bank robber. Jack Foley is a career criminal and knows the trade better than anyone. You also know that most criminals are idiots.

The Initial Heist is a perfect showcase for the smart type of criminal Jack is. Without a gun, he enters the bank, inspects the area, and comes up with a story that will get him out with a bag of cash and hassle-free.

7 7 Jack and friend

While the unexpected romance between Jack and Karen is at the center of the story, there is another charming relationship that makes the movie even better. Ving Rhames plays Buddy in the movie, Jack's faithful partner in crime.

Without much backstory, the film does a great job of showing just how beautiful the friendship these two men have. They get upset and disagree sometimes, but they always have each other's backs.

6 6 Snoopy miller

Another key cast member is Don Cheadle, who plays the villain in the movie. Although Cheadle is best known these days as the heroic war machine in MCU movies, he is the perfect antagonist in this movie as Maurice "Mad Dog" Miller, aka Snoopy Miller.

Maurice is the perfect villain of Elmore Leonard. It is threatening and intimidating, but also clearly an idiot. Cheadle is hilarious on paper, portraying Maurice's unearned arrogance to great effect. Cheadle steals the show in many scenes.

5 5 The supporting cast

If the cast wasn't impressive enough anymore, Out of sight It is filled with so many great actors, from big names to those character actors who are always a pleasure to see appear on screen.

Dennis Farina adds a touch of class as Karen's loving father; Luis Guzmán is hilarious as a fugitive convict. Catherine Keener is funny as Jack's friendly ex-wife; Steve Zahn plays a hateful criminal stoner; and Michael Keaton even repeats his role as Jackie brown like Ray Nicolette, the cocky FBI agent. Everyone adds their own fun to the movie.

4 4 The dialogue

Elmore Leonard is known for the sizzling dialogue of his writing, which is kept very much alive in this adaptation. Similarly, screenwriter Scott Frank adds his own hard touch with the script that helps make this an infinitely quotable movie.

The mix of tough guy talk and funny phrases add to the spark of the film, particularly Maurice's unholy reaction to Jack holding him at gunpoint.

3 Dark humor

Another aspect of Leonard's writing that carries over beautifully into this film is his penchant for black humor. Although the film is full of violence and dangerous characters, some genuine laughter is always allowed.

The ridiculousness of the characters is where most of the biggest laughs come from. As Jack points out, most criminals are incompetent and that proves to be true. The film also features one of the most hilariously unexpected deaths in film history.

2 Freshness

Despite the great script and the stellar cast, Steven Soderbergh's importance as a director cannot be underestimated. Soderbergh has brought a solid feel to many of his films, but he also injects them with a great feeling.

This feeling is undeniable in Out of sight. Soderbergh approaches the story with a light touch. There is a gap in the movie that is generally not seen in crime movies. It's a difficult tone to achieve and makes the movie so enjoyable to revisit.

one The end

Given how nice and cool the rest of the movie is, it makes perfect sense that the end of Out of sight It would be a smart last minute twist that leaves a smile on the faces of the audience.

After catching Jack in the middle of a robbery, Karen is forced to arrest him even after the moments they shared together. The last scene shows Karen transporting Jack back to prison along with another prisoner named Hejira Henry, played by unaccredited Samuel L. Jackson, who has escaped from prison nine times. Jack realizes that Karen wanted these two to meet, as they could have a lot to talk about.

