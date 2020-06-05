10 Reasons Why Buffy & Tara Aren’t Real Friends

Like its extensive list of vampires and other supernatural creatures, there simply is no Buffy the Vampire Slayer down. It may have been seventeen years since the final episode was first shown, but the show is still alive. Since then there have been many similar (and many similar), but through the official continuations of comics and beyond, fans have remained committed to the world that Joss Whedon created.

As such, the discussions about the iconic central cast, and the relationships between them, will never end. Today, we are going to reflect on the friendship of Buffy and Tara … or maybe the lack of it. Here are a few reasons why they may not have been true friends after all.

10 She came too late

As fans will know, the show's early seasons revolve around Buffy's struggle to assemble an inner sanctuary of loyal allies around him. Not just friends she can trust Yes, I hunt vampires in dusty crypts at night while trying my best to avoid the apocalypse. secret, but those who can really help her with this huge burden.

Needless to say, this is not easy for her as such people are hard to find at Sunnydale High and Buffy is unwilling to make friends. When Tara Maclay enters the picture (first appearing in Season 4's "Hush"), the Scooby Gang is well established for the most part and the newcomer finds their ranks (and Buffy herself) difficult to penetrate.

9 9 Buffy isn't too sure about magic

Throughout the program, one thing is very clear: Buffy is the last word in stakes, punches and Matrix-kick head in slow motion. In matters of magic, however, it is completely out of reach.

When Tara is introduced, Willow Rosenberg's magical ability is beginning to develop. That is why you attended the Wikka group in the first place, to learn more, to understand what you can do and what you will be able to do later. As convenient as Willow's magic is to Scoobies sometimes (one of them could barely go to the bathroom without Willow being asked to perform another 'locating spell'), it was always an aspect of his personality that Buffy was suspicious of, even before you know what hit the fan with Dark Willow later. This was twice for Tara.

8 Buffy couldn't trust her

In the last part of Season 4, Buffy had certainly placed her trust in the wrong people multiple times and had been burned for it. The incredibly secret, incredibly dangerous and vital nature of his work means that as few people as possible could keep up with Hellmouth's latest and horrible vomits.

Trust, then, is hard to come by for our heroine. It would be a thorny affair at best, but as Willow's magical talents blossomed as she spent more and more time with Tara, Buffy would surely be wary of the latter, not knowing how the young witch might be influencing her. trusted friend. .

7 7 Tara is not proactive in battle

There seems to be a key prerequisite to becoming a member of Scooby Gang: You must be willing to get your hands dirty / bloody / powder from time to time. Of course, some members of the group had their own formidable powers and others did not, but they all took up arms to fight alongside Buffy when the situation required it. Even Cordelia.

Tara is an exception to this rule. A much more experienced witch than Willow herself when the couple met, her abilities were soon surpassed by Willow's own. Still, she was talented and would have been a valuable ally if she had been more willing to fight. We really couldn't see much of what she could do.

6 6 Tara did not support Willow enough during her recovery

As Buffy frequently regrets, the life of an Assassin is difficult, lonely, and very dangerous. His social life becomes essentially non-existent because of his vocation, the very fact that he revolts so frequently.

Still, she forms key friendships throughout the show, especially with Best Friend ™ Willow. When Tara and Willow's relationship began to fall apart, Tara issued an ultimatum about her partner's overuse of magic. The problem was that maybe she didn't help her get over her addiction to the extent that it should have, and there really was only one side that Buffy could have taken here.

5 5 Tara Hurt Willow even more when leaving

As we know, Tara's fear of Willow's growing magical power and search for darker arts was what ultimately caused the couple to split up. As it was, the intoxicated witch couldn't help but use magic for a long time and we would eventually see how far she was willing to go, when Dark Willow emerged after Tara's murder in "Seeing Red".

However, once again, although Buffy wasn't too anti-Tara after her breakup, she surely harbored some resentment towards her for having devastated Willow by breaking up with her as he did.

4 4 Tara became the mother figure of Dawn that Buffy sometimes wished to be

Now the much-maligned Dawn Summers may be one of the least popular cast members, but there's no question he played a crucial role in the series – it was Buffy's biggest real-life responsibility outside of the world of killing, killing. and monster growls. Its anchor to a (relatively) normal life. She turned out to be a magic energy ball, too, but that last part doesn't really help the point we're making here.

One of Slayer's biggest flaws, in his opinion, was that he couldn't always do what was best for his younger sister, or be the mother figure he needed after Joyce's tragic death. Later in the series, Tara and Willow lived in the Summers' house, taking that role out of Buffy's hands in some way. This was difficult for the Assassin, especially in the case of Tara.

3 The two share a different type of relationship

Throughout the ups and downs of Willow and Tara's relationship, the latter was still available when Buffy and / or Dawn needed it. While this ties in with our last point, it also highlights another interesting element: Maybe Buffy and Tara weren't true friends because they shared something different from that.

Because Tara is a stranger to the group, Buffy seems to feel "safer" when talking to her about certain topics. Slayer's continued dates with Spike, for example, were discussed only with Tara, at a time when Buffy didn't feel capable of telling anyone else. Sometimes the two seemed to be close, but in a very different way.

2 She doesn't really seem to "fit" in the group

At first glance, Buffy and her Scoobies are a pretty rough group. Werewolves, vampires, witches, a suffocating British librarian, and a vengeful demon were among the ranks of the group at one time or another. However, as we have mentioned, this strange variety of people had one important trait in common: the ability to put morality aside and commit some truly shocking acts in the name of fighting evil.

It is almost impossible to imagine Tara polluting herself in this way. During her time on the show, she proved to be virtuous, demure, and essentially incorruptible. Sometimes, though, it would have been great to see her get rid of the long, flowing dresses, put on some jeans, and pop a few vampires with the rest.

one There was a lot of tension between them

Even with all of these things in mind, Buffy and Tara shared some powerful emotional moments. Tara did her part to help Buffy overcome her grief over losing her mother, confiding that she too had experienced the same devastating loss.

At the same time, however, things were tense between the couple as a result of Tara's troubled relationship with Willow, complicated by several other factors. Buffy kept Tara at a distance, which in part was what made her as invaluable as a "confessor."

