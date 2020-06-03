10 Reasons Why Daenerys & Daario Aren’t Real Friends

Daario and Daenerys had an interesting relationship in Game of Thrones, but here are 10 reasons why they weren't friends.

Daenerys Targaryen developed complex relationships with many different characters throughout her character arc in game of Thrones. And while it never seemed like it should be part of his bigger story, his relationship with Daario Naharis was quite significant.

Although Daario seemed to be in love with Dany and she seemed to return many of her feelings to him, in retrospect, it doesn't seem like the two were really friends. Here are 10 aspects of their relationship that show that their friendship was not real.

10 Because Daenerys is the chain breaker

Daenerys Targaryen's life passion was to end slavery worldwide. And regardless of the left turn to the crazy tyranny that Dany took at the end, the only thing that can be said about her (almost) from start to finish is that she always considered herself the liberator of the world.

So it contrasts with Daario, a man who was born into slavery and more willing to get paid for defending slavers, and the distinction is easy to see.

9 9 Because Daenerys has morale

Again, much of what Dany has done has been extremely questionable, and she has a strong preference for using violence to achieve her own ends. But she considers herself such an extraordinarily moral person that she hardly ever looks at anyone else like she's on her level.

She could never really be friends with someone she did not respect, and would never respect Daario due to her life choices.

8 Because Daario is for sale

Almost everyone Daenerys surrounds herself with is people who have absolute and uncompromising faith in everything she does without question. They follow it because they believe in it.

And on some level, Daario probably believes in her too, but the fundamental conflict between her two characters and their overall relationship is that Daario doesn't act according to any belief or code, he just goes wherever the money or power is. .

7 7 Because Daenerys doesn't understand Daario

Daenerys and Daario are probably intrigued by each other because they are fundamentally different. Daenerys is fueled by her belief in destiny, while Daario is fueled by her desire to survive and prosper in the world in any way she can. Daario was born into a system of slavery, and Dany seeks to destroy that system.

But that clash of fundamental features is probably too large a gap to bridge them.

6 6 Because Daenerys doesn't try to understand Daario

Daenerys Targaryen has many good traits, but being a good friend is not one of them. Frankly, she's extremely narcissistic, and the only thing she really cares about or even knows about the people around her is that they care about her more than anything else in the world.

Dany never tried to understand Daario beyond his infatuation with her and his relative loyalty to her, so they were never true friends.

5 5 Because they are more than friends

It was pretty obvious from their first meeting that Daenerys and Daario had a pretty intense attraction to each other, and after spending time next to each other, Dany finally gives in to that attraction.

So in that sense, they were never really friends. They were two people who wanted to be more than friends and eventually became more than friends.

4 4 Because Daenerys never really loved him

Daenerys was certainly attracted to Daario and seemed to like him more than almost any other man she had ever met at the time. But she has not yet made him her husband. She chose to make a strategic alliance with one of the Meereen nobles instead of legitimizing her relationship with Daario.

Daenerys is probably one of the few people in the world who is powerful enough to marry for love if she wants to, so the fact that she didn't choose Daario speaks volumes.

3 Because Daenerys is her queen

This does not mean that kings and queens cannot have friends, obviously yes. But as with King Robert and Ned, they could be treated as equals because before Robert was king, they were equal.

On the other hand, someone like Dany really isn't going to have friends, because she will always wield absolute power over those around her. If someone has their life in your hands, it is difficult to be a true friend to them.

2 Because Daario has no friends

It seems obvious that someone who is willing to kill someone for money is not going to have sincere friends in their lives.

If gold matters more than anything else, how can a person develop real relationships with others that have meaning? Even if someone like Daario were willing to expose himself to friendship, how could anyone trust him as a loyal friend?

one Because Daenerys has no friends

One of the most dangerous aspects of Daenerys is that she values ​​her beliefs about anything else, and one of her most fundamental beliefs about herself is that she is special.

There is no one else in the world who is as extraordinary as she is. In her mind, she is literally the last dragon, and when she flies so far above everyone else in the world, how could she have a true friend on the ground?

