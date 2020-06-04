10 Reasons Why Danny and Jesse Aren’t Real Friends

the basis of Full house it is about having relationships with people who will support you at all times. It remains one of the few shows to have friendships that rival other popular shows like friends, although the feeling around the series hides some flaws.

One of them would be the relationship between Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who are related due to the previous marriage with Jesse's sister. While they always kept side by side during the series run, Danny and Jesse didn't really have that great friendship overall. To dig deeper into this idea, here are 10 reasons why you might not have been friends all along.

10 They hardly spend time together without the family around

One thing that is remarkably remarkable is how Danny and Jesse never seem to hang out. They constantly interact because they share the same house, but there are very few stories in which it is just the two of them friends around each other.

The times they have friendly interactions they almost exclusively introduce the rest of the family as well. While Jesse and Danny never have awkward moments, they certainly aren't each other's first preference for spending time together.

9 9 Jesse did not choose Danny as his best man

Jesse had only been good friends with Joey for a few years when he married Rebecca, while he had known Danny for over a decade. However, when it came time to choose the best man, Jesse did not hesitate to choose Joey over Danny.

Danny spent the rest of the episode feeling bad about being overlooked, and it was only after he gave Jesse a pretty obvious guilt ride that the latter decided to have two better men. However, make no mistake, Danny would not have been selected otherwise.

8 They didn't interact long before Pam's death

Everything that happened in Full house it was a matter of circumstance, with Danny and Jesse's eventual friendship only possible due to the death of his wife. Before that, it was clear that Jesse was barely around since he was a homeless man who only appeared occasionally.

Due to their contrasting personalities and preferences, Danny and Jesse did not have much in common other than Pam. This means that if it hadn't happened, these two would not have become friends, which would make their overall relationship quite circumstantial.

7 7 They fought when Danny married Pam

Not only did these two not have much to do with each other before Danny's marriage to Pam, Jesse was not enthusiastic about the marriage in the first place. It mainly had to do with Danny and Pam eloping without inviting Jesse, but he claimed he went so far as to beat Danny up for it.

Jesse hadn't been a fan of his sister getting married at such a young age, either, implying that he wasn't very fond of Danny either. The fact that Jesse still held a grudge against Danny for the leak over a decade later shows that they didn't have as much understanding for Jesse to forgive him.

6 6 His regular arguments on different philosophies

Most of the angles surrounding Jesse and Danny had to do with them arguing over who had the best philosophies. This would span the entirety of that particular episode, where the two would try to prove they were the right part.

The most relevant argument to point out here would be when they took Michelle's class on a trip to the museum, where Danny was angered that his daughter was drawn to Jesse's funny group about the organized group. The two also frequently discussed boundaries for setting children up instead of finding a middle ground like friends would.

5 5 Jesse didn't enjoy Danny's hugs

This may sound like a weird argument, but the fact is, Danny loves to give hugs. Asking "do you want a hug?" It could even be considered his key phrase, and he gave Jesse many of these hugs over the years. Jesse, however, was not a fan of this practice.

Even years after they started living together, Jesse reluctantly accepted Danny's hugs, while he was generally very happy to do the same with Joey. One would think that they would be encouraged by the idea of ​​hugging each other after so long, but it seems that their relationship was not of that type.

4 4 They didn't like each other's quirks

Danny's "thing" was his incessant need for cleaning; Jesse was his hair and relaxed attitude. While most of the family found these endearing quirks regarding these two, they did not feel exactly the same with each other.

Danny often criticized Jesse for never taking things seriously while not sympathizing with Jesse when Stephanie cut his hair. Along the same lines, Jesse had little patience with Danny's cleaning habits, taking this opportunity many times.

3 They usually refer to each other as in-laws rather than friends

There were cases when these two admitted to being friends, but most of the time it was as in-laws who referred to each other. While it meant they continued to see each other as family, it also meant that their relationship was not based on friendship.

They both also claimed that Joey was their best friend, making it seem like Danny and Jesse still think they are linked primarily through the former's marriage. Using in-laws variation gives the image that things are too formal, and if Danny and Jesse had a stronger connection, they definitely would have been friends first.

2 Danny was generally excluded from Jesse and Joey's activities

Danny, Jesse and Joey's trio turned the show's theme into what it is, however Danny slowly drifted away from the other two as the seasons progressed. This got to the point where he was barely close to his antics, with Danny generally watching from the sidelines.

On the occasions that he was close, it was with Joey that Danny was included, while Jesse did not have any kind of mischief with him. Danny even mentioned in season 2 how he felt left out, and although Joey apologized for it, Jesse didn't have much to think about.

one Not consulted on important matters

One of the reasons Jesse was ready to move in at the end of the seventh season had to do with Danny never asking him about important decisions. His complaints included the running of the house exclusively by Danny, and even the way the children were raised.

Danny was also annoyed several times when Jesse took matters into his own hands, like taking Michelle out of preschool without Danny's consent. Despite living together, it is clear that communication was not part of the relationship, which does not bode well for their condition as friends.

