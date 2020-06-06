10 Reasons Why Hannah Is The Worst Character On Girls

Broadcast from 2012-2017, HBO series Girls Follow the lives of four friends in their 20s struggling to find success both personally and professionally in New York City. The show tries to contextualize what motivates millennials ⁠, a generation often dismissed as self-involved and titled ⁠, through its main characters, particularly the show's main protagonist, Hannah Horvath.

Hannah is not the type of character that people are always supporting to be successful. She is often her worst enemy, but she is also not the stereotypical heroine who traditionally aspires to reach life's benchmarks. While there is a lot he likes about Hannah, he is also someone who has deep flaws, and by the end of the series, it is questionable whether he has learned much from his mistakes along the way.

10 I can't commit to being a writer

Despite identifying as a writer, Hannah produces very little actual content. She writes for an online publication, and manages to do enough to be offered the opportunity to write an e-book, but creatively struggles to meet the deadline. She has been accepted into a prestigious writing workshop, but cannot handle the competition or criticism of her classmates.

Hannah suffers from some setbacks that are beyond her control, but is often distracted by the multitude of mini-dramas that consume her life. He is talented enough to continue to receive opportunities that he ultimately wastes.

9 9 Unable to keep a job

After her parents cut her off financially, Hannah leaves from job to job, but she lacks momentum or enthusiasm, and she makes no secret that she believes these jobs are below her. After gaining a lucrative position by writing ads, Hannah sees herself as a salesperson and quits after insulting her coworkers, denigrating them for choosing to behave like responsible adults, even if it means putting their creativity in the background.

Hannah finds work teaching because she is intellectually well-suited, but she doesn't understand how to behave appropriately in a professional environment. During the series' final season, Hannah lands a dream job, but viewers can only hope for motherhood and her new responsibilities motivate her not to waste another opportunity or burn another bridge.

8 Publicly ashamed of Jessa and Adam

Hannah has legitimate reasons to feel betrayed as Jessa ends their friendship as a way to justify their relationship. But after insisting during the season 5 finale that she will take the high road, Hannah channels her anger in an article published in The New York Times, blasting Jessa and Adam in a very public way. It's basically a middle finger for her former best friend and boyfriend, knowing that they'll take a negative hit for her actions. It is Hannah's one-sided account of the situation and a cheap ploy to garner support and sympathy.

7 7 Messes with Adam's head

For most of season 1, Hannah tries to find a relationship with Adam. When they don't engage in degrading or demoralizing sex, he is ambivalent about their presence in his life. Hannah chases after him anyway, and only when she backs off does he get close. But viewers learn that the reason Adam is an enigma to Hannah is that she never bothered to meet him.

When he is finally ready to commit to her, she walks away. Hannah stays with him because of guilt, goes out with someone else without telling him, and finally breaks things up. When it comes to dating, Hannah prefers to run away from the unpleasant aspects of intimacy. Call it a bad time or immaturity, but there's no question that Hannah messes with Adam's mind.

6 6 Cut friends from your life

At the beginning of season 1, Hannah has a close-knit group of friends, but as they deal with the harsh realities of adulthood, she often disagrees with Marnie, Jessa, Elijah, and Shoshanna.

Hannah takes things a step further by dismissing each of them from her life at some point. If things go well for her, Hannah is magnanimous enough to share the news, but if she's struggling, she lashes out and questions her friends' loyalty. By the end of the series, only Marnie stays, and eventually Hannah finds her presence annoying and intrusive.

5 5 I can't handle criticism

Hannah is not very open to criticism, either because of her appearance, her behavior, or her life choices. This flaw comes from his insecurities, but instead of accepting negative comments and trying to improve, he becomes defensive.

She can't handle rejection when her writing doesn't meet flattery. Because Hannah's work is autobiographical, she takes it personally. Her thin skin is the reason she drops out of graduate school. She is so outraged by the lack of enthusiasm of her fellow writers for her work that she verbally attacks them at all times.

4 4 Doesn't understand the limits

Hannah is not someone who respects limits. Either you don't recognize them or you choose to push them. As a teacher, she crosses the line between being an authority figure and a friend. Makes an inappropriate joke about rape on a date during a job interview, offers unwanted oral sex to a friend in exchange for a ride, tries to start a sexual relationship with an employer, and talks to the school principal to avoid action. disciplinary. Above all, Hannah does whatever she wants regardless of how it could affect or offend those around her.

3 Terrible for her parents

Hannah has a loving relationship with her parents, Tad and Loreen, but this does not always translate into treating them with kindness. She compares her unwillingness to subsidize her lifestyle to not supporting her career aspirations.

She shows some uncharacteristic empathy and support when her parents' marriage falls apart, but she also blames their dysfunctional relationship for her problems. At the heart of most of Hannah's conflict with Tad and Loreen is her inability to see them as people and not just as parents.

2 Ditches Fran in the middle of nowhere

It is obvious from the beginning of Hannah and Fran's relationship that they are not for each other. He is someone who adheres to social norms while she chooses to reject them. Fran is the opposite pole of Adam, who is attractive to Hannah at first, but eventually becomes the couple's ruin. She decides to break up with him at a rest stop, texting him from the bathroom. When he tries to confront her about what is happening, she runs away from him like a girl. Sure, he's moody and critical and a control freak, but he deserves better than being treated like a serial killer in a horror movie.

one Does not support others

Hannah is someone who expects unconditional love and support from those close to her, but does not reciprocate. She thinks Marnie's attempt at a singing career is a joke, she's less than thrilled at the news of Marnie's engagement, and is a halfhearted bridesmaid.

When Adam lands a role in a Broadway play, Hannah becomes threatened and insecure and sabotages her opening night. She shows so little interest in Shoshanna's life that Hannah doesn't even realize that her friend is engaged until she accidentally shows up at her engagement party. Hannah also stands idly by as Jessa's addictive behavior spirals out of control. With a friend like this, who needs friends?

