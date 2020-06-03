10 Smartest Decisions Made In The Movie, Ranked

Of all the movies produced by Farrelly Brothers, Silly and stupid It is by far his best job. Despite its title, the film is actually a rather clever comedy in execution, harboring big laughs in almost every scene. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels function as live-action cartoon characters, and their ridiculous exaggerated antics take already impressive writing to a new level.

The film show of Fool Lloyd and Fool Harry and Their Friendship is strangely poignant in his epic odyssey to return a briefcase to Mary Swanson in Aspen, Colorado. Although this is a Herculean task, here are 10 of the smartest decisions the dumb duo made in the movie. There is definitely plenty of room for maneuver and a sharp mercy curve.

10 Taking the advice of the police

While on the road, Lloyd has to relieve himself and, desperately, urinates into several empty beer bottles in the car. Why didn't Harry stop and let him go next to the row? Note the title of the movie. As Harry holds the bottles to pass Harry, a police officer passes by and realizes the suspicious situation of holding open liquor containers while driving, and stops them.

Just to make sure it's liquor, the officer takes a swig from one of the urine-filled bottles to protest Harry and Lloyd. In the next mental crack to prove it, he tells the duo to get out of his sight, to which they quickly comply. Good move.

9 9 Remembering details about Mary Swanson

Despite only knowing her for a few minutes, Lloyd managed to learn and retain knowledge of various details about the woman he was chauffering / falling in love with, Mary Swanson.

He memorized her name, some details, the appearance of her luggage and where she lived. It may seem insignificant, but the fact that Lloyd remembered all of this correctly is what allowed the trip to take place.

8 Harry getting mad at Lloyd for the mittens

As they freeze outside in the cold Aspen winter, Harry and Lloyd reflect on their situation in a small fire. Harry notices how frozen his hands are, and Lloyd gives him a spare pair of gloves he was wearing, with the utter disdain of a frozen Harry. The anger is justified, but it also leads to the opening of Mary's briefcase, revealing the huge load of cash inside.

7 7 Peeing on the motorcycle

This may sound like a pretty dumb idea, and to some extent it is, but according to some analysis, maybe it was for the better. As they ride their motorcycles together in the snowy Aspen, this time, it's Harry who has to pee. And while the two men are exposed to bad weather, they are frozen together. Harry asks if they can stop somewhere for relief, but Lloyd insists that he pees there and then, on his back, what Harry does. Lloyd strangely enjoys it and notices the warmth.

Again, it sounds silly, but in any case, Harry probably kept his manhood from sticking to Lloyd's back as the rest of his body was, which would have been a painful part of the body to separate, like a tongue in a icy surface, but much worse.

6 6 Decide to go to Aspen

At the beginning of the movie, while taking Mary's briefcase, the criminals she was in trouble with tracked down Lloyd with the stolen briefcase back to his apartment. The thugs leave a message on the door for the duo by killing Harry's parakeet, Petey.

After that, Lloyd gives a passionate speech about wanting to live freely and escape his boring life, which is actually quite an inspiring speech considering they are losers. It's a really sweet moment in a movie that would otherwise be absurd, and the desire to be better and achieve something in life is admirable.

When the couple arrive in Aspen, Harry accidentally gets along with Mary while he is at a charity event and manages to get a date with her, which was Lloyd's motivation for going to Aspen. Once he realizes that he is possibly going to get somewhere with a woman out of his league, Harry decides to lie to Lloyd about it, so as not to miss his date.

He cruelly ruins Harry into going to a ski resort restaurant and waiting for her, convincing Lloyd that he got him a date with her. Lloyd ends up falling for it, unaware of the deception until hours later.

4 4 Prank Harry with laxative

To take revenge on Harry for snatching his lover, Lloyd decides to take revenge in the most sinister way. He plays the fool (involuntary pun) in front of Harry, acting ignorant of the previous date with Mary and the impending one.

He then proceeds to dose a glass filled with a liquid laxative and make a toast with Harry. It is almost Shakespearean. Of course, Harry suffers Lloyd's revenge, or perhaps more aptly, Montezuma's revenge, in all its violent force.

3 Wearing a bulletproof vest

At some point in the third act of the film, Harry struck a deal with an undercover FBI agent (whom Lloyd had flown in earlier while waiting for Mary). In the climactic scene in the hotel room, Harry is shot by the bad guy, but manages to survive because he followed the agent's instructions.

Of course, he manages to ruin the next step, but at least he survived what could have been a deadly encounter. That's unless he was shot in the face, which Lloyd mentions. But who is the real idiot? The person with the kevlar or the villain who didn't go through the head?

2 Selling Petey

Lloyd might be the (slightly) smarter member of the duo, but he's certainly not the best. After the thugs cut off the head of the parakeet Petey, Lloyd turns the tragedy into a cheap profit. He sells the bird (with its decapitated head stuck back to its body) to a blind boy in his neighborhood. It's incredibly awful, but it made $ 25.

one Sea bass trick

The sea bass scam is the main reason Lloyd gets the title "dumb" instead of "dumb" on this list. Lloyd does not think about the scam, but manages to do it perfectly after seeing it in a movie. And instead of using his deception on a disabled and innocent boy, he uses it on a horrible, short-tempered and nasty trucker named Sea Bass.

After Harry accidentally angers Sea Bass in a restaurant by hitting him with a salt shaker, the enraged Sea Bass spits out a loogie at Harry's undeserved burger. Always a glutton for revenge, Lloyd takes revenge on his friend's food by tricking a waitress into making Sea Bass pay his bill (and more) and successfully escape on the road. It's actually pretty brilliant, despite the high risk of a screech, legal trouble, or even death … although Lloyd narrowly escapes Sea Bass's revenge later in the film.

