10 Smartest Movie Monsters, Ranked

The monster movie genre has no shortage of beastly threats. A giant creature or warped mutated math can be quite intimidating on its own, but the terror increases even more when that beast has a brain. Simply put, the smarter the monster, the greater the threat.

Anyone can be afraid of a giant kaiju, a rabid Saint Bernard, or a host of poisonous spiders, but what about something more challenging? For those who are tired of seeing human victims fleeing from outer space stains or mindless zombie hordes, take a look at these ten clever terrors.

10 Bruce (jaws)

Great white sharks have often been cited as nature's perfect killer, but what if that apex predator were smarter than the average bear, in a matter of words? Steven Spielberg's first summer box office hit, JawsHe held the answer to that question.

The titular shark was not a genius, but he knew when he was being hunted, and he knew where to get the best food. That is enough to earn a place on the list.

9 9 Xenomorphs (Alien Franchise)

While the first appearance of H.R.Giger's face-sucking and acid-spitting horror from outer space might have been as smart as its typical alien monster, the Xenomorph's intelligence grew with each new movie.

From stalking the Nostromo's crew through dark corridors to using their own blood to burn down the doors of a space station, the alien monster has both brains and bites. Better have that flamethrower handy.

8 Raptors (Jurassic Park)

While the T-Rex might be the face of the franchise, it was the birds of prey that most terrified viewers in the original movie. Not only were they smart enough to evade park staff, but they could stalk their victims with the confidence of a serial killer.

That scene in the kitchen is still as chilling now as it was in the 90s. "Smart Girl" was certainly an understatement if there ever was one.

7 7 Indominus Rex (Jurassic World)

What biologists in their right mind would think this monster was a good idea to create? A group of clever predatory raptors is one thing, but using their DNA with that of a Tyrannosaurus Rex? Someone needed to be fired.

The Indominus Rex is arguably one of the most impressive and powerful cinematic monsters ever created. With the intelligence of a raptor and the size and ferocity of a T. Rex, there are few predators on this list that match both size and intellect.

6 6 The Thing (The Thing)

Similar to the Xenomorph, the titular creature in John Carpenter's science fiction masterpiece appears exponentially smart the more it interacts with the human cast.

Moving from canine intelligence to the human level once he finds the right host, he goes from the monster hunt movie situation on a remote arctic base to a cat and mouse game with a deadly threat. Do you need proof? look at that ending again.

5 5 Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th remake)

Until the 2009 remake, Jason Voorhees was more of a meaningless monster than a man. A golem with a hockey mask, essentially, really didn't need to be very shiny.

However, the Remake version has Jason setting traps, alarm systems, and other implements to keep his lakefront property safe from playful teens. While this possibly makes him a bigger threat, did he really need help?

4 4 Gremlins (Gremlins)

The motto says it all: "Cute, smart, naughty, smart, dangerous." While Gizmo might be cute and cuddly, his mutated progeny is far from friendly and confusing. Stripe and his gang of green thugs are as smart as they are numerous.

Their leader specifically is the team's brain, knowing exactly what to do to do the most damage. Including sabotaging an alarm clock and locating a gigantic pool to spawn a second wave of monstrous minions.

3 The Creature (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein)

While Boris Karloff's original might have been a bit lax in the brains department, Robert DeNiro's interpretation is closer to the source material. In the book, Frankenstein's monster is self-taught, decidedly more detailed, and certainly more malicious than most of his class.

It becomes more than just a clumsy and senseless corpse, but a threat of thought, feeling, and revenge for everything its creator appreciates.

2 Dracula (Netflix Dracula)

On the subject of classic creatures, Netflix's account version is definitely the most monstrous incarnation of the character, but also perhaps the smartest.

In this version of Bram Stoker's famous horror story, Dracula can gain certain skills and knowledge from the victims he bites. In theory, this means that you can get exponentially smarter and even smarter. Combine it with its bloodiest nature and it is a recipe for terror.

one The Predator (Predator Series)

Was there ever a question that this guy would not be on the list? The Yautja are the perfect hunters in the galaxy, what more can you expect from a species that hunts Xenomorphs for sport?

They are smart, cunning, and technologically advanced with enough weapons to take down all of the monsters mentioned in our list and more. What more can be said?

