10 Things About Berta That Would Never Fly Today

From Berta's (Conchata Ferrell) sarcastic constant remarks about Alan Haper (Jon Cryer) living free at the beach house to some of the cases where we see her take care of the people she really loves, she was one of the funniest people and recurring American comedy characters Two and a half Men.

In addition to the emotional bond he has created with Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) or Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher), it is incomprehensible how he kept working at the beach house for years despite smoking pot and taking long naps when he was supposed to. . be working. Also, below are ten things about Berta that would never fly today.

10 He defended Charlie's behavior

If there is a person – Apart from family – who often mentioned Charlie after his death, it's definitely Berta. As someone who worked for him for many years, she was used to his lifestyle. However, what is surprising is that she thinks the way she treats women is really correct.

Not to mention, he even advised Walden not to fall in love quickly and be like Charlie. Since he often mentioned the teenage pregnancy of his daughters and granddaughters, he is unlikely to condone such behavior.

9 9 Smoked Pot At Work

No matter what your profession is, there is an unsaid work code that you do not smoke marijuana in your workplace. That never stopped Berta. By smoking in the basement without Charlie knowing or simply doing it around the house, he often took drugs when he was supposed to be working.

Also, in one case, he even took Walden's pot cache and used it without his permission. The fact that it had no impact on his work is something that would never happen in today's homes.

8 Avoid work

If it wasn't for smoking or long naps in the master bedroom, Berta often made it clear when she didn't want to do any of the housework. In fact, one of his iconic, repetitive dialogues is "I'm not cleaning that."

Knowing her, it is not a surprise to the public that she has gotten away with avoiding work. However, he would never actually fly today, especially since he accepted the job knowing that he will have to clean up.

7 7 Charlie's personal space invaded

When Berta did her job, she just wanted to finish it. This resulted in her ignoring Charlie's personal space. She walked on him when he was using the bathroom. She picked up her clothes when he was sleeping.

Also, when she brings her sister to work, she and her sister fight in bed when he is lying down. Although Charlie clearly showed his discomfort and did nothing about it, that type of employer-employee relationship seems far-fetched.

6 6 Your intimidating attitude

With Berta working for Charlie and Walden, the two are allowed to say what they want things to be like in their home. However, that is not the case. Whether she bought Charlie a new brand of detergent or conditioner, she didn't like it when he introduced him to her.

In one scene, Charlie even asked Alan not to tell her about the coffee filters she has been using. Berta's intimidating attitude that makes Charlie afraid to make simple orders in his own home would be rare these days.

5 5 Flirting with Walden

Like the other female characters on the show, Berta was also quite drawn to Walden's appearance when she moved into the beach house. This meant that she often flirted with him and always made him uncomfortable. There were times when he even suggested kissing.

From any point of view, the above can be easily perceived as sexual harassment. How you don't take action against her is something that the public would find hard to believe.

4 4 Family to work

Whether it was training her pregnant daughter to learn to work or caring for her 16-year-old granddaughter, she occasionally brought relatives to work. He gave us an idea of ​​his life apart from work.

As she is someone who knows the situation in Charlie's house, it is hard to believe that she brings her relatives with her. Also, even if she had no choice, it would make more sense if Berta at least reported in advance what she never did.

3 Rude to Alan

Alan living with Charlie was definitely a situation that greatly affected Berta. I had more work to do than before. Because she did not respect the way she teased without paying the rent, she often ended up giving negative comments about her life and love life.

Also, the way he often perceived Alan as a subordinate and didn't see the way he was going through financial and family problems is something today's viewers may not appreciate.

2 Marijuana business

In certain cases, Berta mentioned something about growing marijuana in her home. Once upon a time he even came up with the idea of ​​growing it in Alan's room. Since it is illegal, you could easily get into trouble for it.

This means that there is no way for her to really speak about it freely or explicitly. Therefore, these parts would look flawed to today's audience. It would definitely hide that information, especially where you work.

one Not fired

By now we all know that Berta is not exactly Employee of the Year. Since Charlie didn't want to lose a housekeeper like her, she continued working there for a long time. On top of that, he understood Charlie better. However, when Walden moved in, he was brand new and had no connection. He could have easily looked for a new housekeeper.

Given the unemployment crisis, there are more deserving people who could have taken the job. Therefore, the whole attempt to find the perfect maid and not find it becomes invented.

