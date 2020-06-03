10 Things About The Satirical Mockumentary That You Never Knew

Of the many controversially satirical characters that British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has portrayed, Borat is one of his most memorable characters. Borat alias Borat: Cultural Learnings of America to Benefit the Glorious Nation of KazakhstanIt turns out to be one of those movies you can love or hate, but you definitely can't ignore. The Kazakh journalist, with a scandalous and stereotypical sense of humor, revolutionized not only fake cinema but also mustache and mankinis styles! The comedy movie has now gained a cult following. And while it's politically insightful (in a rather odd way), there are several over-the-top scenes and movie details that will make you wonder how this movie was actually made.

RELATED: Top 10 Sacha Baron Cohen Movies, Ranked (According to IMDB)

In that context, here are 10 things about Borat that you never knew

10 The FBI was after Sacha Baron Cohen

Cohen's antics and scandalous scenes generate controversy from both the public and security agencies. In a conversation with Marc Macron, the actor revealed that during the Borat shooting, the FBI received several complaints about a "terrorist traveling in an ice cream van." This just goes on to explain the stereotypical or Islamophobic nature that many people may still have.

Regardless, as Cohen explained later, the FBI compiled a file on the cast and crew of the film with these complaints. Cohen also had to hire a bodyguard for himself and his wife, Isla Fisher.

9 9 The starry banner scene could have turned deadly

Many of the scenes in the film were shot with the background crowds unaware of the context. The part where Borat sings an invented national anthem of Kazakhstan in a rodeo was no exception. Borat begins by extending his support for the War on Terror in Iraq by justifying violence and the Bush regime, making the majority of his white audience happy. But then he sings the Kazakh national anthem in the tone of the Star-Spangled Banner, they soon realize that this was all a kind of social experiment.

A 2005 news report from the rodeo indicates how crowds began to boo and "if he had been there for another minute, someone would have shot him."

8 Stool for Mr. Baron Cohen

A ridiculous movie like Borat surely he would have his share of ridiculous credits. For example, one can see the title of a "Naked Fight Coordinator" in the closing credits. Those who have seen this movie will know what fight is being talked about here. Other silly credits include "Kidnapping Consultant" and even a credit that says "Lee for Mr. Baron Cohen provided by …"

In the closing credits, the fictional KAZAKH Board of Censors also states that this film is not suitable for children under the age of 3. Contrary to what this censorship board would feel, it's safe to say that your children should avoid this movie for comedies like Borat Take the R rating to a new extreme.

7 7 Borat is based on a Jewish doctor.

Believe it or not, the inspiration for Borat came from a Jewish doctor that Sacha Baron Cohen found in southern Russia. The doctor was a happy man who made Cohen laugh and there are just a few ways that inspired Cohen to build this character.

RELATED: Borat: 5 Ways He Got Aged Perfectly (and 5 Ways He Didn't)

Obviously, characteristic sexism, anti-Semitism, and a host of other negative "isms" came later. Initially, Cohen attempted to develop the character as Alexei Strickler, a journalist from Maltova who tries to understand British culture. In fact, it was some of his images like Krickler that gave him a place in The 11 o'clock show, a British variety show where he started his career.

6 6 Seth Rogen and Patton Oswalt assisted in the script.

A team of four members (including Sacha Baron Cohen himself) received credit for the film's writing and was nominated for an Academy Award. But many more comedians and writers were involved in the project, mainly Seth Rogen and Patton Oswalt.

Like many other drills, Borat followed a borderline improvisation approach to his story, but the writers came up with an outline to base the shooting on. The sketch would have several possibilities depending on how people would react to Borat's questions while exploring America. Depending on these reactions, some of the scenes had to be edited or improvised by the writers.

5 5 A great success in Israel for its "pseudo-Kazakh" language

Needless to say, the people of Kazakhstan did not like this inaccurate and silly representation of their country. The film definitely appears to be inaccurate and purposefully insensitive to convey its broader message. In fact, the Kazakh Sacha Baron Cohen speaks throughout the movie is not even Kazakh. Instead, their language was a combination of Hebrew and Israeli.

RELATED: Borat: 5 Reasons Why He Is The Best Sacha Baron Cohen Character (And 5 Why He Isn't)

It is for this reason that the film was well received in Israel. Cohen, who claims to be proud of his Jewish identity, has also dabbled in Israel in his recent Netflix miniseries. The spy.

4 4 Not just Pamela Anderson, many other stars could have joined the cast.

Even before BoratCohen had achieved enough popularity with his British characters like Ali G. So when Borat He was in production, self-proclaimed fans like actors George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Steve Martin approached him in hopes of a cameo.

Including such actors in the film would definitely have worked well for their promotion, but Sacha Baron Cohen said no. The allure behind most of the pranks and stunts in the movie was the fact that most were a surprise to the other people who appeared as extras. Even Pamela Anderson's bodyguards were caught off guard during some of the scenes! Bringing Clooney and the other actors might not have the desired effect if they knew their scenes beforehand.

3 The film continues to cause embarrassing international relations.

As mentioned above, Kazakhstan has harshly criticized the film and also Romania (it was a Romanian village that was introduced as Kazakhstan at the beginning of the film), along with several other communities. In 2018, the Estonian Interior Ministry had a conference with Askar Zhumagaliyev, the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan.

RELATED: Borat: 5 Reasons Why It's Sacha Baron Cohen's Best Fake Documentary (and 5 Why It's Bruno)

In the slide show accompanying the meeting, an image of Borat also appeared, causing the deputy prime minister to become very quiet, while the other attendees laughed. The Estonian ministry apologized soon after. Such has been BoratThe impact of it still continues to make people uncomfortable.

2 & # 39; anti-Jewish warrior & # 39;

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for barely having appearances in the press where he himself, as he mostly gives himself up to appear as his own characters. Now, at least he appears like himself more than before, but after Borat's success, you can see him at every movie event in his signature suit and mustache.

A specific appearance that caught the eye was when he received an award from GQ magazine. She then addressed actor and director Mel Gibson (known for his anti-Semitism) saying, "It is you, not me, who should receive this GQ award for the anti-Jewish warrior of the year."

one Tourist boom in Kazakhstan

Russia advised its theaters to limit screenings of Borat. Arab countries, Lebanon and, obviously, Kazakhstan banned his release. In other countries such as Israel, the film proved to be a great success.

But the irony is that since the false documentary was released, there has been a huge increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Kazakhstan. "I salute Borat for attracting tourists to Kazakhstan," Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yerzhan Kazykhanov said in 2012.

NEXT: 10 Sascha Baron Cohen characters, ranked by how funny they are



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





