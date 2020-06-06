10 Things Fans Should Know About Sonja Morgan’s Past

Sonja Morgan made her first appearance in the Real New York Housewives in the second season and has been gracing fans' televisions ever since.

RELATED: The Real Housewives Of New York: Ranking The Cast

Sonja is known on the New York social circuit and makes her own rules. As Bravo fans have seen on television, Sonja lives next to her pants and doesn't apologize for doing what she loves, even if it makes others uncomfortable. With season 12 of the Rhony Being one of the craziest seasons so far, let's take a look at Sonja Morgan's past to learn more about the famous maker of toaster ovens.

10 She really married the bank.

John Adams Morgan is a man in high places. He is the son of Henry Morgan, who founded Morgan Stanley, and grandson of J.P. Mogan, founder of J.P. Morgan & Co. In short, John Adams Morgan has a long family history at the bank. But he is not one of those men who live off his family without achieving much. He created Morgan Joseph & Co., and an investment and commercial banking firm.

John met Sonja when she was a hostess at San Pietro in New York City. The couple quickly got engaged and married for seven years before divorcing.

9 9 His ex was related to a former president

In October 2000, Sonja and John had a daughter named Quincy Adams Morgan. Quincy Adams Morgan's name turned out to be a surname, since John is a direct descendant of two Presidents of the United States: the second President of the United States, John Adams, and then the sixth President of the United States, John Quincy Adams .

RELATED: The Real Housewives of New York City: Bethenny Frankel's 10 Greatest Fights Ranked

John Adams Morgan has been married four times (Sonja was his third wife) and has three children named after his famous family. His first son is his namesake, John Adams Morgan Jr. His second wife bore him a son named Chauncey Goss Morgan (named after Alderman and Grandfather Chauncey Porter Goss), and Sonja bore her only daughter, Quincy (named after President John Quincy Adams)

8 She has had some very popular ex boyfriends

Sonja divorced John Adams Morgan in 2006, but has had a fair amount of dating before and after her marriage. While talking to The daily dishHe admitted that the rumors revolved around his love life.

She dated Prince Albert of Monaco for a short time, had a few dates on both coasts with actor Owen Wilson, and even had a date with a former True housewives husband Paul Nassif! And like most real housewives, he also dated Harry Dubin!

7 7 She attended F.I.T.

Before Sona had her daughter, married, and became a reality TV icon, she earned a marketing degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Growing up and living in New York as long as Sonja, the woman has become an icon of New York and joins the city's elite.

6 6 Did you really connect with a southern star of charm?

In July 2019, a group of Bravo celebrities joined the New York Pride parade. Sonja Morgan was seen dancing in a float alongside Southern charm star Patricia Altschul. They were both beautifully dressed showing their support.

RELATED: Where Are They Now? The real housewives of New York

But after a photo of the two appeared on Instagram, someone commented that the women were preventing Patricia's son (Whitney Sudler-Smith) from coming out as gay. Instead of commenting on the rude comment herself, Patricia took over and wrote "He is not gay … ask Sonja." Does this mean that Sonja and Whitney had a passionate night?

5 5 She was arrested by a D.U.I.

It was a dark day when Sonja Morgan received a DUI after a wild weekend in the Hamptons. According to NY Daily News, was arrested after going through a stop sign when the police realized she was intoxicated. Out-of-vehicle sobriety tests failed, and after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, she was arrested.

Sonja is not the only housewife who has been arrested, of course. Luann, Tinsley and newcomer Leah have been arrested in the past.

4 4 Sonja Morgan is not done with toaster ovens

It was a long-running joke in the Bravo series that Sonja was creating a line of toaster ovens that would never make it to the shelves. She ranted and raved about these toaster ovens, and yet there was no prototype and they were nowhere to be seen.

Oddly, Sonja said she was creating a toaster oven cookbook full of easy recipes for toaster oven lovers, but that book never made it onto the shelves. However, he has given recipes on social networks; including "Cinnamon Sugar Rolls", "Toaster Oven Fries" and even Macaroni and Cheese.

3 She has an event planning business

Sonja is one of those women who talks about her accomplishments and all the amazing things she's done over the years, but there isn't much evidence to back up what she's talking about (i.e. the toaster oven debacle). She does, however, have an event company called Sonja in town. Your team can create a party for a lifetime, regardless of age or theme.

Some of his works include the launch of the Cat Ommanney book, the American Friends of Blérancourt launch dinner, and more.

2 Sonja won awards for her charity work

Did you know that Sonja is extremely charitable? According to her description of Bravo, she won an award as Singular Sensation for single women in 1990 for her charitable work. In 2013, he won an award from the New York State Senate for his business.

She has also been interviewed by countless posts about her helping hand. Sonja can act like a party girl nonstop, but she knows when to return.

one She once filed for bankruptcy

Sonja filed for bankruptcy not really much has been said about The Real Housewives of New York City. In 2010, Sonja Morgan owed $ 9 million in unpaid funds after two commercial companies did not end as she expected.

After five years and reorganizing her finances, Sonja paid off her debts and is a new woman.

NEXT: Real Housewives: Top 10 Most Iconic Slogans of All Time, Ranked



next

Twilight Saga: 10 Rosalie Memes fans that will love it





