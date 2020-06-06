10 Things That Annoy Office Fans, According To Reddit

The show The office He has won 5 Primetime Emmys, two SAAG Awards, and Steve Carell won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Michael Scott. It is without a doubt one of the most talked about comedies of our time due to the fantastic writers and actors who do their part.

The fake documentary ended in 2013, but fans can't stop streaming the series over and over on Netflix. However, not all fans of The office have the same opinions of the characters or stories. To see 10 things that bother Office fans keep scrolling!

10 Dunder Mifflin is totally overcrowded

Considering that Dunder Mifflin talked about downsizing multiple times and closed branches that weren't producing, it seems a bit odd that Scranton remained with all staff. In fact, this fanatic believes they are over-staffed.

Scranton really didn't need three accountants (sorry Kevin), both the QA and customer service manager, and later an office manager (remember when Palm took the job?). They could have saved money if they had gotten rid of Kevin, Creed, and even Meredith.

9 9 Who started Dunder Mifflin first, Jim or Pam?

In the first episode of The office, fans learn that Jim and Pam are best friends who are totally in love with each other. However, what upsets a fan is not knowing who started Dunder Mifflin first, Jim or Pam?

The upset fanatic points out that in "The Secret," Jim makes a comment about what he likes "when it started." But two seasons later, Jim explained that he immediately liked it when he showed him the desk on his first day and warned him about Dwight. Then what is?

8 Pam and Kevin are totally different in season nine

The beauty of the longest seasons is the development of the character. Fans learn more about the characters and can see how much they have grown and changed since the first season.

That said, not all character development is good. A fan explained how much they disliked Pam and Kevin in subsequent seasons. They are completely different from when we met them. Kevin seemed to lose some brain cells, and Pam was definitely more open and brave.

7 7 There was no explanation of paternity

In the final season, everyone wanted to know Phillip's fatherhood. All arrows pointed at Dwight as the father, but Angela insisted that he was not.

When Dwight finally stole Phillip's diaper for a DNA test, Angela tried to stop him, but he hit her. However, it didn't matter because the DNA test came back negative. But if it was negative, how was the father miraculously at the end of the season? A fan replied to the thread and said that Dwight took the wrong baby's diaper from the trash, proving that he very well could have been Angela's baby.

6 6 Erin and Pete deserve happiness

When Andy returned from his three-month boat trip, he hoped things were great between him and Erin; but they were anything but Erin broke up with him and started dating Pete soon after. I was tired of waiting for Andy.

What upset a fanatic is never closing this relationship. She didn't even go to Dwight and Angela's wedding with her. If Erin had a talking head about having her parents in her life, a cute boyfriend named Pete, and a job she liked, that would have satisfied fans' enthusiasm for more information.

5 5 Did the cameramen not care about Michael's well-being?

As a fake documentary, Dunder Mifflin's were being filmed for a documentary for PBS. There were microphones and cameras everywhere, capturing every moment. With cameramen following them closely for years, a fan thinks they didn't care about Michael's well-being.

When Michael tries to show warehouse staff that office life can lead to depression, he threatens to jump off the roof. Unfortunately, there is a camera on the ceiling with him and on the floor, and none attempted to stop him. They just kept filming.

4 4 Andy got worse and worse

Fans and Office Everyone who hates may agree that Andy was on a downward spiral toward the end of the series. He went from being someone who was excellent at his job, who loved sales and the theater, and who was super nice to someone no one could stand.

He became selfish, dramatic, and no longer cared about his duties in Scranton, which he also played on with his friends. It was disappointing to see such a beloved character fall apart.

3 Why did Pam's mom change?

The first time we met Pam's mother was when she stopped by the office to visit her for the day. Pam couldn't say enough good things about her mother in that period of time.

But if we fast-forward to her wedding to Jim, her mother is rude, cold and a different actress! While this brief character change goes unnoticed by some, it sure annoyed a fan. How did Pam and her mother's relationship get so callous?

2 Erin was worse than Kevin?

Kevin Malone started quiet but apparently smart. However, as the seasons passed, he became increasingly open and, rather, more foolish.

Similarly, Erin also had her dumb moments and didn't understand many things (like the disposable camera). She was like a girl trapped in the body of an adult. But a fan thinks Erin's common sense worsened as the show continued. They even think that she became worse than Kevin!

one Roy was abusive?

A fan really didn't like how physical Roy was. He got too hard on the basketball game, tried to hit Jim, and then started throwing bottles and chairs when Pam told him he kissed Jim. Due to his aggressive outbursts, a fan believes that Roy may have had an abusive streak up his sleeve that is not discussed.

Was this how you acted in discussions with Pam or was it a unique occurrence since you dealt with Jim? Regardless of how she acted with Pam, it seemed like her life had been bounced back in the past few seasons after getting married and starting her own business.

