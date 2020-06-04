10 Things That Prove Faye Was NOT In Love with Spike

The beloved seminal anime series Cowboy Bebop has amassed a large community of fans worldwide, a growing fandom that persists even twenty-two years later. However, a long-standing fan theory has plagued the discourse surrounding the beloved series.

Somehow it occurred to some people that Faye was in love with Spike. Such a revelation might have given fans that warm and confusing feeling of contentment, but in reality this fantasy flight is an illusion at best and a clever elaboration of the show's narrative at worst. One should hope that Netflix's next live-action series doesn't fall into this wrong trap. The following points will explain why Faye Valentine is NOT in love with Spike Spiegel.

10 Spike and Faye fight like brothers

Almost all of the interactions that Faye and Spike have are steeped in small disputes. Whether it's food, intelligence, or who gets the biggest cut for rescuing Ganymede's population from mass evolution, its dynamics is pure rivalry, albeit friendly.

Their tension is often cited as the key evidence of their attraction, but it is clear that the substance of their bond is all friction and no chemistry. They are like two children forced to play with each other; They may hate it, but it overcomes the alternative, and they are definitely going to complain about it.

9 9 Faye antagonizes everyone equally

It's wonderful how Faye gets along with someone. She puts on a tough guy badge that spares no one, frayed and running for the world.

Faye makes enemies wherever she goes and therefore collides with everyone she meets. Edward may be the only crew member to tolerate Faye's antagonism. If "tension" is somehow the test of attraction, what to say that Faye is not in love with Jet? Or maybe Ein?

8 Faye's past reveals her vision of love

When Faye's old adventure, Whitney Haggis, appears out of nowhere, her past is revealed. However, Whitney is just a scammer, she wins the favor of vulnerable women and leaves them burdened with debt.

Two things are evident in this meeting. Firstly, since Faye woke up from her cryogenic sleep with no recollection of her past, her deepest affections and strongest longings were rooted in the need to find a place to which she could belong. At first Whitney seemed to provide that, even if it was an elaborate lie. Second, when Faye finally brings out the whole truth from Whitney, she sets her free.

7 7 The dynamic outfits of the Bebop Faye family

The family dynamics of The Bebop team is one of the many elements that make Cowboy Bebop such a special series. Friends and lovers are chosen. However, the family, whether by blood or circumstance, stands over unsuspecting ties forged in the fire. Spike and Faye are like rebellious teenagers, old enough to exercise their independence, but tied to their home. They often rebel against their "father," Jet. His authority as captain and owner of The Bebop often places Jet at the center of Spike and Faye's fights.

Because of this, Faye can come and go as she pleases, and when things get too difficult on her own, she knows she has a bed to return to. This dynamic, while often contentious, works well for the crew. The circus of constant fighting and teasing creates a kind of harmony on the ship. The family structure provides each member with something they have been missing; Jet has a duty, Spike has a future, and Faye has a home.

6 6 When Spike and Faye are alone together, nothing changes

Their sibling dynamic continues even when no one is watching. Sure Faye may scoff at the occasional joke that Spike is in love with her, but this is more indicative of his arrogant tough guy exterior than any hidden affection. The only thing that is hidden is that she is terrified and trying to survive in a difficult world.

As a "sister," Faye has everything she could want from Spike, which is trust, familiarity, and camaraderie. If there was a truly romantic tension between the two, then certainly something would have surfaced when the two of them were alone.

5 5 Spike and Faye don't speak each other's love language

When Whitney met Faye, he won her over with tender words and calm. Sure, there were gifts and time together, but the most vulnerable and open thing Faye has been during the course of the series was when Whitney poured sweet words into her ear. This makes perfect sense since all Faye wants at the moment is to know who she is. Also, when Faye sees the video message her son left for his future, the expression was again encouraging words. The Faye child demonstrates self-love by literally leaving words of affirmation for the adult Faye to find.

Then there are Spike and Julia. Their romance is largely shrouded in mystery, but one thing is for sure, the two have to do with action. Their love language is a service dedicated to each other, for better or for worse.

4 4 Spike is too focused to love

This is fairly straightforward. Sure, Spike has a mysterious past, but he himself is anything but mysterious. It has two modes, work and breathe. When he works, he is ice cream, super strong, tenacious and cunning.

The rest of the time, he is stubborn, irritable, uncooperative, and impatient. As a bounty hunter, he brings a lot to the table, and as a member of the "family" he brings familiarity, certainty, and stability. However, as a romantic couple, Spike leaves a lot to be desired, at least from The Bebop's edge.

3 Their bond is through Jet and The Bebop, not between them

Since Jet is the authority figure in The Bebop, he becomes everyone's de facto link. How Spike and Jet met is unknown, but it is clear that the two have known each other for a longer time. When Faye joins the time, it's just for Jet's good graces, as Spike expresses a general mistrust towards women early in the series. When Faye runs towards the end of the series, Spike calls Faye and begs her to return to The Bebop to take care of Jet, who has been injured at the time. Faye refuses, insisting that Edward and Ein can take care of him.

Spike and Faye trust Jet to be their bond, and it shows in what they take for granted. One of the most heartbreaking elements of the Cowboy Bebop is also one of its best designs, which is the ephemeral of its bond. Their harmony together is as ephemeral as it is perfect.

2 Faye only returns to The Bebop after discovering that she was homeless.

The infamous confrontation scene is the most cited evidence that Faye is in love with Spike. While her desperate plea to keep Spike alive and on the ship is certainly a heartbreaking foyer in the show's climactic finale, it's not likely to be a confession of romantic love. Faye only returns to The Bebop after discovering that her home on earth is long gone, and even then she only returns to the ship after meeting Julia (again, she originally told Spike that she did not plan to return).

RELATED: One Punch Man: 5 Villains Fubuki Can Beat (and 5 She Can't)

When Faye finally returns to The Bebop, it becomes clear to her that The Bebop is the only home she has left. She is not confessing her love, but pleading with her brother, begging him to see the future she is leaving behind. Good material.

one The show would have told you

Finally and briefly, if the creators of this elaborately crafted and deliberate animated series wanted the audience to believe that Faye was in love with Spike, they would have proved it somehow.

Cowboy Bebop is largely viewed as a television masterpiece, with a robust but shortened world construction, smart pop culture recherché references, and well-established character development. Speculating further, while fun, would undermine just how good this beloved show really is.

