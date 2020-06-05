10 Things We Want To See Happen In Season 8

Season 7 of the Blacklist suggests some big changes and conflicts to come, but what do viewers really need to make it happen in Season 8?

The blacklist He ended his seventh season in the strangest possible way. While much of the episode was filmed before a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to finish filming entirely. And that left them with a decision: not to air the episode until they can film or improvise.

They chose the latter and delivered a truly unique episode that was partly filmed segments and partly animated with voice-over, comic style. Like other episodes, he saw the team try to take down a Blacklister with Red's help. But much more was at stake.

Whether you liked it or not, the story ended with an ending that suggested great things to come in the already confirmed eighth season. So what do we want most to happen?

10 Red's true identity revealed

Enough already. The question of Raymond Reddington's true identity has been central to the plot of much of the series, once it was revealed that he is not actually Raymond Reddington. So who is he?

Season eight should finally answer that question, even if it's not the last in the series. There are many ways they can take on the show after discovering that truth. But it is time to finally reveal it.

9 9 Liz choosing a side … really

The end of the seventh season suggested that Liz had had enough of Red's lies and decided that she was going to side with her mother, once and for all. He felt a strong bond with the mother he had lost so many years ago and believed that he was telling the truth about his innocence.

Liz seemed to have an epiphany and there will probably be a lot of friction between her and Red in season eight. With her health apparently in decline, it could be a very interesting season as Liz's loyalty to her mother is explored and Red deals with that alleged betrayal.

8 Finding out why red isn't helping Katarina

When Red passed out, on her way to see the private doctor, Katarina revealed to Liz that she was running away because she was accused of stealing sensitive and revealing files when she really didn't. And she said that Red knows who really stole them, but that he will not give up that person to save Katarina.

Was I telling the truth? And if so, why did he leave Katarina to live a life on the run for decades? It would be great to find out what is the truth about those mysterious files.

7 7 Who really stole the files?

According to the above, it is these mysterious files that have made Katarina the number one public enemy for her entire adult life. And who is so important that Red wants to protect her?

The only logical hypothesis is that the files are with Liz somehow (or with the real Reddington?) She is the only person who cares more than Katarina (and Dembe). Are they in her body or in her possession in some way and she doesn't even know it?

6 6 Liz and Ressler get together

There has been a clear sexual tension and romantic feelings between Liz and Ressler throughout the season. He is single and she has been a widowed mother for some time with no romantic connection to anyone. So why don't you take things to another level?

She risked her career to cover up a murder for him and he has kept her deepest secrets. They would make a great couple and the eighth season should finally see them acting in their clear love for each other.

5 5 Aram finds true love

Poor Aram seems to have the worst luck with women. First, he falls in love with a coworker who ends up with brain damage and leaves. He then falls in love with a wealthy and adventurous woman who thrills him only to find out that she stayed married, and then killed her disabled husband just to get his money.

It's time for you to find a great girl to share your life with who is not going to lead you in the wrong direction and will love you for who you are.

4 4 Katarina finally stops running

It would be great to see the whole story surrounding Katarina, finally finished and able to live a quiet life, spending time with her daughter and granddaughter.

Is she really the bad person in all of this or is she telling the truth? Is there a chance that she and Raymond will repair the fences and get along while also working to help Liz with the cases?

3 Ilya and Katarina reconcile

The flashbacks showing a young Katarina and Ilya were so sweet. It was clear that he was devoted and loved her deeply. What happened to sour that relationship?

Ilya is now married and suffering from paranoia due to everything that happened in her life and her dealings with Raymond. But is there any way this man can find peace and reunite with his childhood best friend in far better circumstances than interrogation and torture? It would be lovely to see it.

2 Dembe helps Liz

Dembe has struggled with so many moral decisions, in the end she chose her faith over Raymond. He has asked Raymond many times to reveal the truth to Liz, so it is obvious that he knows the full story.

He was once willing to reveal information to Liz despite Red's insistence that they shouldn't, and could be the catalyst for the ball to roll again once he sees that Liz has sided with her mother.

one Liz confronting red

Liz looked like a different person by the end of the seventh season, fed up with Red's lies and hell-bent on helping her mother discover the truth and clear her name. Will she really, really, really confront Red?

The series is preparing him to end his career with a serious and mysterious illness. Is he finally going to confess and will she finally have the courage to confront him and show him all her letters to be on her mother's side?

