10 things you didn't know about Claire's return in 1948

Fans will never forget the terrible time when Claire must leave Jamie in the past to keep Brianna safe. After living together for a few years, the protagonists of stranger He decided to part, thinking it would be forever. Claire had to face, in 1948, that heartbreaking idea, knowing that Jamie had died 200 years earlier.

Claire's return to her own time represented a change for her and also for Frank, who accepted her again and faced the fact that the woman he loved no longer offered her heart. Claire went through major changes with Jamie and the MacKenzie and Fraser clans, but in 1948, she had to deal with her new reality.

10 The adaptation of the book.

The producers of the series changed some aspects of the story told in the books. In this way, they hoped that fans would understand the timeline and all the events of Claire's return to 1948 (even the viewers who had not read the novels).

With these details, the producers of the series invite the public to use their imaginations to understand what could have happened, before showing them the reality. Thus, the production took viewers on a journey into the future and the past that was quite exciting and understandable.

9 9 Tobias Menzies and the construction of his character.

Frank initially pressures Claire for answers, her personality did not let the problem go unsolved. When she finally confesses the truth to him, he doesn't believe her, who would? Actor Tobias Menzies confessed in an interview that he does not believe his character fully believed Claire's story in the end.

It is clear that Frank is quite cerebral, so he is dedicated to putting together pieces, such as the old dress, stories about the stones and investigations about the past. So, the construction of the character for that precise moment was not based on conviction, it was based on Frank's doubt.

8 The conversation that didn't happen in the books.

The series changed some of the aspects of Claire and Frank's conversation about time travel. Claire told him everything about her life in the last two years: how she had to adapt to another moment and how she fell in love with another man. With these confessions, he made it clear to whom his heart belonged at the time.

In the book TravelerClaire tells Frank what happened through a flashback, but too quickly, while in the series the female lead takes her time. The producers decided to expand this conversation because it is an important aspect of the next 20 years. The reason that Frank agrees to raise another man's daughter marks the lives of all the characters, so they decided to give it more importance in the script.

7 7 The Claire from the books and the Claire from the television series.

Time travel is not a simple matter. The person who travels through time may feel disoriented and distant from the reality in which he exists. It was shocking for Claire to return, even though she knew what she was doing.

Time travel was difficult for her, because she had to leave Jamie and separate him from his unborn child. When Claire arrives at the hospital, she acts more delusional in the book and laughs at the absurdity of the situation. In the television show she is colder, more serious and tries to drive Frank away. The situation was assumed that way in production to make it clear to Frank that Claire didn't love him the way she once did.

6 6 Claire makeup

When Claire returns to 1948, she spends 20 years in this period, so the physical change must be noticed. The make-up artists on the show wanted to make subtle changes to it, so they added some gray hair and wrinkles to their faces.

Caitriona Balfe's performance was also important to demonstrate her age. The actress preferred not to support the character in makeup, but to make changes to Claire that she felt were appropriate for her age. To do this, she used a deeper register in her voice and made a change in behavior and posture.

5 5 Sterile

Another difficult confession for Frank was about Claire's pregnancy. At first, he thinks the baby might be his, then he realizes that two years have passed. So Frank doesn't react well to the fact that the woman he loves is pregnant by another man.

Something that many fans did not notice is that Frank realizes that he is likely to be sterile, so he had no children with Claire despite the years they were together. This fact influences the decision to make. After thinking about it and assuming his position as an honorable man, he accepts reality. Frank is willing to be Brianna's stepfather, but he doesn't want her to know the truth about her real father.

4 4 The doctor in the books

It is 20 years before Claire and Jamie meet again. During this period, Claire goes through many experiences that prepare her more to live in the eighteenth century. After her return to 1948, Claire began studying medicine and after graduation practiced the profession.

Although the series shows this evolution, the books speak in more detail about the main character at the moment. In the novel TravelerClaire explains that she was a doctor before going to medical school (for everything she learned in the 18th century). But these studies also gave him some additional insight, which he would later put into practice.

3 Claire can't change the past

When time travel is discussed, many viewers expect the protagonists to change the past. Claire tried, but when she returned to 1948 and started asking about Culloden, she realized that her attempts did not change history, her friends lost the battle again.

Although viewers cannot clearly see him on the return to 1948, Claire really begins to understand her role at that time. Later (during the fourth season) Claire and Jamie admit that none of their efforts to alter the story was successful. For that reason, they try to make the best decisions, but knowing that, even if they have an advantage with history, they will never be favored by that knowledge.

2 Frank's investigation and the reverend

Another aspect of Claire's return in 1948 (but unknown until later in history) is Frank's investigation. Although Frank prohibited Claire from seeking information on Jamie and Culloden, he and the Rev. Wakefield continue investigations to find more information on the moment. Frank hides everything from Claire because he does not want his thoughts to return to Jamie, but he knows that he has already lost her and begins to resent him.

Frank's anger and contempt for Jamie intensifies over the years when he and the reverend find an obituary for Jamie and Claire. In other words, Frank knows that Claire will be back any minute and he starts hating them for that reason. Claire only learns of Frank's investigation when Brianna discovers it and travels back in time to warn her mother of her impending death.

one Frank lovers

When Claire returns to 1948, the relationship between her and Frank is not the same. Frank resents that she is in love with someone else, so he distances himself. In addition, it must be taken into account that for him the situation is not fair. The book and the show have differences in this regard.

In the television series, Frank has a lover he wants to marry, while in the book he has different relationships with unidentified women. For this reason, Frank might be thought to be less likable in books in this regard.

