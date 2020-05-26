10 things you didn't know about falconer quellcrist

Altered Carbon season 2 may be over, but fans still don't know much about the mysterious Falconer Quellcrist.

Quellcrist is the second and beloved main character of Takeshi Kovacs in the original and well-received Netflix sci-fi cyberpunk series Altered carbon. At the end of the second season, she took over the entire show.

Many fans loved Quell for his ferocity, leadership, and training skills. They gave love of his character in numerous threads on Reddit, Tumblr and YouTube. Here, we are going to share with you ten things about Quellcrist that you may not know. Get ready to jump into the needle!

10 Personal history





Quellcrist Falconer was born as Nadia Makita somewhere around 2080 to 2090 on Earth. She called herself Quellcrist by the name of a seaweed. This seaweed dries up in the absence of water and looks like it is dead, but as soon as it gets a drop of water again, it grows tenfold. Quell likes to think of it as this seaweed and also asks his entire army to take what is offered.

9 9 Character bow





Quell started as a voiceover in the first season. But, at the end of the second season, she became the protagonist of the show.

In a show that was primarily directed by Takeshi Kovacs, Quellcrist took the show off his shoulders in the finale. She assembled an army, led her people, fought, fell in love, played the villain, and lost her love. Simply put, she has completed her life cycle.

8 Mix of two characters





Quellcrist is originally a mix of two characters from the books. Fans can remember a Vidaura woman from the first episodes of the first season. She was one of the rebels sent on the show, but, in the books, Vidaura was Kovacs' true mentor. Quellcrist Falconer from the show, is actually a mix of Quell and Vidaura from the books.

7 7 Early life and struggles





Quellcrist was one of the first settlers at Harlan’s World after the founding team brought in an initial group of inhabitants. He studied the alloy of the Elders and discovered that it could be used to store human consciousness and could function as a hard drive. She invented that disc and called it a stack or Digital Human Freight (DHF).

6 6 Why did she discover the pile?





Quellcrist had a purpose in mind when he created the cortical stacks. He wanted humanity to see batteries as a tool for advancement and use them for the greater good of the race than as a way to escape death. She was a scientist and thought from the point of view of an idealistic inventor.

Quellcrist's primary motive was to allow people to travel greater space distances effectively. In her words, she just wanted to see the stars.

5 5 Why did you want to revive the uprising?





Quell soon saw his invention leading people to crime, injustice, and depravity. He could not bear the idea of ​​a society where more than three quarters of the people had no food to eat and a quarter of the people did not even fear death because they literally possessed it. He saw that class differences were increasing rapidly, heinous crimes were multiplying, and therefore he decided to eliminate his invention.

4 4 General trivia





Quellcrist Falconer of the books is a long-dead influencer who started the revolution against class differences and discrimination. His fight was against the government and the system. She had written several books and Kovacs continues to quote her.

In the series, their quotes have been used as voiceovers. Stronghold's flashbacks are a separate addition to the show and are not written in the book series.

3 Quell of the books





Quellcrist Falconer of the books hated the crazy and criminal levels that the wealthy had bowed to. So she started the revolution to turn people against the Protectorate and the system. It had been renamed after starting a new religion called Quellism. She was highly educated and had been writing articles long before she started writing books.

2 Why does she forget things?





In the second season, Quellcrist didn't seem to remember or identify Kovacs at the same time. He also did not recall the fact that an old man had been riding his sleeve to avenge the founders of the genocide they had caused in his career. She showed split personality disorder at times. All this was because an external consciousness (the Elder) had invaded his DHF and it took almost everything to stay alive.

one Where she goes?





At the end of the second season of the Altered Carbon show, Quellcrist is shown leaving Harlan’s World. She throws herself to another planet where she could relive the Uprising again and fight the Protectorate. But where exactly does it go? Well, according to some theories and guessing from the coordinates you are entering, you could be going to your planet earth.

