10 things you didn't know about Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon is making waves with his incredible science fiction concepts, and his main character, Takeshi Kovacs, is an intriguing person that fans want to know.

Takeshi Kovacs is an antihero that we didn't know we deserved until we ran into Joel Kinnaman in the highly-rated and beloved Altered carbon.

The show picked up the pace a little more slowly than other shows, but once it did, it stayed. The proof is billions of threads on Reddit, YouTube videos and Twitter posts related to the show. Fans may already know basic facts about Takeshi Kovacs that the show doesn't hesitate to reveal if viewers only see it. Here we share ten facts about him that you may not know.

10 Exact age of original Kovacs in season 2

According to the books, Takeshi Kovacs was born in 2100 and the first season takes place in 2384. Kovacs and Poe spend 30 years searching for Quell and exploring space. The second season begins in the year 2414. So that makes Kovacs around 314 years old.

9 9 Total number of Kovacs sleeves

Kovacs has been abandoned multiple times over the two seasons. The total number of manga Takeshi Kovacs has been in is 3 in the first season and two in the second season. If we count the adult sleeve that the Kovacs boy was placed in, then that makes a total of 6.

8 Why was Kovacs sacrificed?

Takeshi Kovacs sacrificed himself to save his love Quell and his home planet, and was roasted in the Angel Fire. But, there were a couple of other reasons too, why he did it. He loved Quell very much and wanted to spend his life with her, but Quell had other priorities. She did not want to calm down.

Takeshi Kovacs had lost all of his loved ones, including his sister. There was nothing left in his life to go home. All these factors motivated him to take that extreme step.

7 7 Who was the true love of Kovacs?

If you recall the scene where Jaegar arrested Kovacs in a hotel room after the Rawling virus massacre, there was a girl with Takeshi Kovacs in the same room. Her name was Sarah. According to the books, Sarah was the true love of Kovacs, not Quell or Vidaura.

6 6 Why are there two Kovacs in the same frame?

The second season has a penultimate fight between the Last Envoy and a CTAC, Kovacs Prime, who is also revealed to be Takeshi Kovacs. Jaegar actually loved Takeshi as his own son. He was so obsessed with him so much that he had illegally dubbed him twice and put one on ice at the right time.

Jaeger, also known as Carrera, wanted Takeshi Kovacs to continue on his way, but when Kovacs defected, he spun the illegal clone.

5 5 True story of his father

In the television series, Kovacs murdered his father and was arrested. Actually, in the books the series is based on, Kovacs didn't kill his father. His father was indeed a drunk and abusive, but he had not killed Kovacs' mother. As soon as he received a manga mod, Kovacs's father abandoned his family.

4 4 Kovacs' relationship with Reileen

Kovacs has a sister named Reileen in the version of the Netflix story series. However, in the books, Reileen is a criminal that Kovacs used to work with a long time ago.

Reileen's family or childhood has not been explored in the book series, nor is she the central character.

3 The most emotional moment for Takeshi Kovacs

The most emotional moment for Takeshi Kovacs was when he had to shoot his lost sister in the pile because both he and Reileen knew there was no other option. Reileen knew she would never stop doing what she does to live. She was also obsessed with her brother to the point that there was no going back from there.

2 General trivia

Joel Kinnaman, the actor who had played Takeshi Kovacs in the first season for the most part, is a science fiction expert. He said he had been in science fiction for a long time and that was what helped him play the role effectively. The sets are also very real with minimal CG, which makes the show and Kovacs realistic. Anthony Mackie said he would definitely love to wear the Takeshi Kovacs sleeve again and that he loved the show and the crew.

one Why is Kovacs Prime Helping Quell?

One of the Stronghold Tunnel scenes in Season 2 could indicate that Kovacs Prime has changed his mind and is therefore helping Quell and Takeshi. But, Prime's conversation with Jaegar slash Ivan Carrera suggests otherwise. When Carrera confessed to Kovacs Prime what Takeshi meant to him during their last conversation, Prime said to himself that he will prove to Carrera that he is still loyal and emerged from virtual reality. So Kovacs Prime is playing its own game, it seems.

