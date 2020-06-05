10 Things You Never Knew About Joe Bob Briggs

Joe Bob Briggs is a legendary horror presenter and journalist. In the 80s, he rose to fame when he started hosting Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater on The Movie Channel. After more than a decade of horror hosting, Joe Bob left television, only to return in 2018 with his 24-hour marathon at Shudder.

In the past two years, he has gained a new generation of horror fans who are getting to know him. This list gives new fans more insight into his work, and may even have a few surprises for hardcore Joe Bob fans. Here are 10 things you didn't know about Joe Bob Briggs.

10 He was in Hogzilla

Spectators of The last drive-in You probably know about this: they have been requesting that Joe Bob be the host Hogzilla for a moment. However, people not so immersed in the show may not realize that Joe Bob had a starring role in the movie B. Judging from the trailer, this is a news team traveling to Florida to investigate stories on a loose vicious pig.

RELATED: The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Season 2 Ordered By Shudder

When they arrive, they stumble upon an enigmatic and stereotypical movie played by Joe Bob Briggs. Maybe one day he will present a sample of Hogzilla

9 9 He wrote the book Eccentric Orbits: The History of Iridium

Joe Bob is a professional journalist and Eccentric orbits It is just an example of their work. The book, which he wrote under his "other" name, John Bloom, is about the revolutionary Iridium satellite system, which was almost closed by Motorola. That is, until businessman Dan Colussy decided to step in and buy it.

Of course, it is Joe Bob 101 that Joe Bob Briggs is actually a character played by John Bloom when he talks about exploitation movies. Bloom has done things outside the world of B movies throughout his career and this book. It's one of the horror fans may not have known. It is definitely an intriguing look at your other interests.

8 His first film review was written about the man eating

Briggs started out as a reporter for the Dallas Time Herald before switching to movie reviews. Of course, what made his reviews unique was the fact that they all covered dark movies that were usually shown in theaters and the one he chose to review first was an Italian slasher who has a couple of scenes that are twisted, even for modern standards..

RELATED: What to Expect From the Latest Drive-In Season 2

Today, the review can be found in his first book, Joe Bob goes to the drive-in. He gave the film three stars for its story and two and a half years for fright.

7 7 He is a Pulitzer Prize nominee

Joe Bob was nominated for the Pulitzer by United Press International for his impressive coverage of eyewitnesses on September 11. If he had won, he would have been the only Pulitzer Prize winner to have also written an in-depth analysis on Feast of blood.

One has to wonder if he would have made his acceptance speech in his usual Joe Bob outfit or put on a suit.

6 6 I was supposed to be in Texas Chainsaw Part 2

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its sequel are opposite poles. The first movie was a solid and unforgiving nightmare and the second was such an open comedy in which Tobe Hooper got Joe Bob Briggs to make a cameo.

RELATED: All Texas Chainsaw Movies Ranked, Worst to Best

In his scene, Joe Bob is discussing the effects of blood with some people before being confronted by Leatherface. He's not even trying to run because he's too busy admiring Leatherface's chainsaw skills. The scene did not make the final cut, but can still be found in the special features of some copies of the film.

5 5 Has a one-man show called How Rednecks Saved Hollywood

For the past few years, Joe Bob has been traveling the country, talking about the role that "rednecks" have played in film. In its usual form, it broadens the topic, speaking of much more than just movies. He enters the history of rednecks in film, who was the first redneck, what is a redneck and how have they been portrayed.

Although it's a humorous and light-hearted show, it can also be educational and will help you find movies to add to your watch list.

4 4 Starred in a documentary about Herschell Gordon Lewis

Frank Henenlotter, director of Basket case, made a documentary about the legendary filmmaker, Herschell Gordon Lewis. Starring one of the main interviewees is Joe Bob. His presence in the film makes sense, as he is an expert on Lewis' films and even knew him personally.

RELATED: All John Waters Movies Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Another main person in the film is John Waters, who interviewed Lewis for his book. Impact value. Henenlotter's documentary is definitely a good starting point for Herschell Gordon Lewis' filmography.

3 He was almost named Bobo Rodríguez

When Joe Bob started reviewing drive-in movies and became who he is today, he decided to write his column under the name Bobo Rodríguez. However, one publisher did not like the name and told him to change it. And so Joe Bob Briggs was born.

There are many times when publishers have stifled Joe Bob's creativity, but this is a judgment where it may have worked in his favor.

2 Earned a Sports Writing Scholarship at Vanderbilt University

One of Joe Bob's first writing jobs was in a local newspaper in Arkansas. It was here that he won the same sports writing scholarship as other successful writers, such as Skip Bayless and Roy Blunt Jr.

Since his time at Vanderbilt, he has dabbled in the world of sports, but he obviously does his bit at the drive-in movie scene.

one He currently writes for Rebeller Media y Fangoria

The last drive-in It is not the only place to hear what Joe Bob has to say. He writes regularly for these two publications, as well as for Taki Magazine. Of course, his Fangoria The writings are about horror movies, but he writes about other topics elsewhere.

Fans of his show may not realize that opening speeches are usually removed from the articles he writes.

NEXT: Horror Entertainment Fangoria Magazine Returns



next

Two and a Half Men: 10 Things About Evelyn That Would Never Fly Today





