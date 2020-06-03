10 Things You Never Knew About The Making Of Poltergeist (1982)

Elf It is one of the most famous horror movies of all time. Directed by Tobe Hooper under the production supervision of Steven Spielberg, it not only struck a chord with critics, but the film also became the highest grossing horror film of 1982 and the eighth most profitable film of the year.

Of course, fervent fans are fully aware of the call Poltergeist curse, named after the series of mysterious deaths involving various cast members after their films were released. But what happens on set in the present? A lot of crazy stuff also fell during production. For a better idea, here are 10 things you never knew about making Elf!

10 Drew Barrymore / Stephen King

In the development phase of ElfDrew Barrymore was highly regarded for the role of Carol Anne. Steven Spielberg finally chose someone more "angelic" and chose Heather O & # 39; Rourke. However, it was Barrymore's audition that led to her cast in E.T., which Spielberg did consecutively with Poltergeist.

In addition, Stephen King was contacted to write the script for the film. Negotiations ultimately failed, but, oddly, Barrymore would star in King & # 39; s Fire starter Two years later.

9 9 Tangina

One of the most memorable characters in Elf is Tangina, the tiny medium played by Zelda Rubenstein. But how many of you knew that Rubenstein was also a real-life psychic?

After auditioning for the role four times, Rubenstein filmed his iconic part in just six days. His status as a real medium helped him land the role, as he claimed to have visions of the events before they happened. Rubenstein also claimed that he could sense Tobe Hooper being drugged with his focus very far away.

8 Rotating box

Some pretty clever cinematic techniques were used on the set of ElfIncluding a bedroom piece that allowed filmmakers to rotate the set for optimal effect.

Approximately 100 minutes after the movie, while Caroline is being prowled by an invisible entity, the scene was filmed inside a turntable using a stationary camera. The practical optical effect makes it look like Caroline is being slid down the wall and dragged across the ceiling.

7 7 Killer clown

One of the most indelible images in Elf It is the oversized creepy clown doll that haunts Robbie's room. But how many of you were aware of the accident that almost really hurt Robbie?

During the climax of the movie, Robbie is seen strangled by the animated clown doll. However, the arms on the support wrist gripped Oliver Robbins (Robbie) 's neck so tightly that he began to scream "I can't breathe". Spielberg initially thought Oliver was improvising until he saw the boy's face turn purple. Spielberg ran and pulled the wrist away from him.

6 6 Drag fillet

Remember the creepy steak Elf that somehow slides down the kitchen counter? Do you have any idea how that was done?

The shot was accomplished by using a real piece of meat that was placed over a slot in the tile counter below. A pair of wires were attached to the meat while an effects operator hid under the counter and simply placed a puppet on the fillet to slide like an insect across the surface. A similar technique was used when Diane shows Steven the mobile chair.

5 5 Mobile chairs

Speaking of mobile chairs, it's pretty impressive to know that the perfectly balanced chair pyramid shot that scares Diane in the kitchen was done in one shot. Seriously!

Pay attention to the movement of the camera. As the lens zooms in with Diane gathering cleaners, several crew members rushed to the off-screen kitchen and quickly changed the individual chairs with a chair pyramid already erected. When the camera reverses seven seconds later, Diane is completely shocked to see her.

4 4 Royal skeletons

During the pool weather scene where the damn Freeling house is revealed to be built on top of an old graveyard, real skeletons were used on set! Some people believe this is the reason for the call. "Elf damn "first.

Also, JoBeth Williams (Diane) had no idea that actual skeletons were used in the scene until long after production ended. Williams was already hesitant about shooting in a pool with all the electrical equipment nearby, prompting Spielberg to jump into the pool while filming and declare "Now if a light falls, we're both going to fry!"

3 MGM's Roar

Since Jaws and beyond, most of Spielberg's films were made by Universal. However, Elf It was made by MGM. If you pay close attention to the final act, you can hear the famous MGM lion roar during a mortifying jump scare!

At about 100 minutes into the film, the sound effect used when the evil ghost attacks the house comes from the same source as the modern MGM lion's roar. Even more cunning, during the scene where the flesh is ripped from the face of the investigator looking in the mirror, the hands in the shot are none other than Spielberg's!

2 Model house

When it came time to film the finale, in which Freeling's house is dipped into a black hole, a four-foot-wide model was used that took weeks to build.

With the camera placed directly above the house and hundreds of cables connected to the structure, a giant vacuum generator was rotated to simulate the high force of the wind. Several FX crews also fanned the structure with bomb action shotguns to create the illusion of a black hole. The shot lasted only about two seconds, which the production team executed on the first shot.

one Spielberg's involvement

Over the years there has been a great debate about Spielberg's involvement in directing Elf. At first Tobe Hooper was offered to direct E.T. but he rejected it in favor of the unwritten script for this film. Spielberg chose to steer E.T. himself but remained on board Elf as a producer and writer.

In the years since its release, Spielberg has graciously credited Hooper for directing the film, but those close to production claim that Spielberg oversaw the creation as a shadow director. Producer Frank Marshall and actress Zelda Rubenstein claim that Spielberg directed much of the film, with Hooper helping with setting up the shot.

