10 Things You Never Knew About TNT’s MonsterVision

For many people who were watching a lot of television in the 90s, MonsterVision It was his first introduction to horror movies, b movies, classic and old movies in general. At the time, there were no video-on-demand platforms, so the only way to see these movies, especially for kids and teens, was through this variety series.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Movies From The 1950s That Are Still Mind Blowing Today

Remembered mostly by her legendary presenter, film critic Joe Bob Briggs, and her hilarious commentary, the show would fill the nightly spaces on Fridays and finally on Saturdays, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST until the next morning with a movie marathon. Here are some facts you may not know about it.

10 There was a monstrous vision before Joe Bob Briggs

MonsterVision It occupied TNT nights for a long time. In fact, the show continued for almost 10 years before its cancellation in September 2000, airing in almost all of the 1990s. In those years, it had several iterations.

One of them was the inclusion of a full-time presenter in the form of Joe Bob Briggs, the Dallas film critic for whom many people remembered and liked the show. But the thing is, Joe became part of MosterVision only in 1996, five years after the start of the show.

9 9 Penn & Teller organized several marathons

Before Briggs took over and made MonsterVision For what is remembered today, different hosts were in charge of presenting the show. In the beginning, there was this plasticine character, a moon with a humanoid face, who presented the films to the public.

However, on some occasions, the television event would shake things up by bringing in other than wizards Penn and Teller, who served as presenters of the show by playing versions of the security guards themselves. They provided comments (mostly Penn, for obvious reasons) about the movies between commercial breaks.

Once Joe Bob Briggs entered the show, a lot of things changed MonsterVisionSome examples were the addition of a stage with themed decor, cast members playing different comedic buddies between movies and commercial breaks, and Brigg's own commentary.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies About Shudder Worth Watching

Briggs set up his particular way of presenting movies, giving the audience his "Drive-In Totals", a list of what he considered to be the movie's most notable, bloody, or humorous points. Delivered in a form of death bread, these included things like the number of rolling heads, "forehead piercing" and fight scenes.

7 7 Longer movie marathons

Traditionally, MonsterVision He was known for streaming 2 movies in a row throughout the night. This double feature was often interrupted by Briggs, who chimed in sixteen to twenty-four times during a show or appeared in sketches specially created for the intermediate commercial breaks.

However, the show was so malleable that it allowed producers to broadcast up to sixteen hours of horror movie marathons, such as the "1997 Super Bowl Sunday Special." Briggs went through these ordeals by discussing the movie and responding to fan mail.

6 6 Special guests

As the show grew, Briggs was able to expand his interventions and eventually brought in special guests, part of the film world or not, to discuss the films to be broadcast. These gesture interviews help legitimize the show, proving that horror fans across the United States were watching.

Among the examples of its guests, MonsterVision received filmmakers such as John Waters, who directed cult classics such as Pink flamingos and Hair sprayand Wes Craven, creator of the franchises. A nightmare on Elm Street and Shout. Even Ice-T was a guest.

5 5 There were not always monster movies

There are so many horror movies that a show can broadcast, and because the channel wanted to reach new audiences (mostly women), MonsterVision began to explore other genres in the field of classical cinema. This allowed Briggs to show his knowledge in cult movies.

RELATED: The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Series on Shudder Right Now, According to IMDb

Joe Bob & # 39; s Hollywood Saturday Night and MonsterVision It was a remake of the show created in 1999. Like the name of the suggested new show, the broadcast was split into two media, one that ran regular and more popular movies, and one that broadcast classic cult movies in the original cut. . MosterVision.

4 4 Themed marathons

Joe Bob & # 39; s Hollywood Saturday Night It wasn't an accident as it wasn't like the only things the show aired before were monsters and horror movies. Briggs' influence on the show allowed him to schedule different movies according to a theme, making these episodes more memorable.

Genres such as western, kung fu, blaxploitation, and even regular dramas and comedies were featured, especially at the end of the series. "TNT salutes the outer limits", "Halloween Night", "Attack of the sea monsters", "Christmas Nightmare" and "Chaos of Harryhausen" were some examples of these themed marathons.

3 One of the first internet users

Trying to connect more with the fans of the show, MosnterVision It became one of the first entertainment shows to develop an internet presence. Specifically, through their own website called "tnt.turner.com/monstervision", where fans can chat with each other on Joe Bob Recording Room, an early internet forum.

If fans wanted to enter contests to win themed t-shirts or rare cult movie VHS, this was the way. Additionally, fans were able to ask questions directly to Joe Bob Briggs, who would answer there or on the show.

2 TNT censorship

One of the gags during the broadcast of the show was constant references to Ted Turner, the owner of TNT. Since TNT was unable to show bloody or overly violent content to its audience, most of the movies shown on MonsterVision were censored

RELATED: Top 10 Asian Horror Movies On Shudder

This surpassed the purpose of a horror film-focused show, and no one was more aware of this than Joe Bob Briggs, who constantly pranked on behalf of Turner. This culminated in a hilarious sketch where Briggs was trying to hide because Turner wanted to "kill him".

one Eventual revival

With the new millennium, the TNT MonsterVison It was gone. The program moved from Dallas to Los Angeles and its growing budget could not be justified by the network considering the program's low ratings. Briggs himself attributed this to the channel's censorship, and many viewers expressed interest in Briggs and not the censored movies.

Since then, there has been a lot of talk about binging MonsterVision came back to life, and a spiritual successor came to fruition in 2018 when Shudder TV hired Briggs to present The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs. This new show is in the spirit of the original. MonsterVision and its second season is now available in streaming.

NEXT: Top 10 Shudder Exclusives Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes



next

Two and a Half Men: 10 Things About Berta That Would Never Fly Today





