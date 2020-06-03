The end of Office was a sad moment for fans, but the show continues its legacy to this day. Here are 10 things you never noticed about the last episode.

The office It is a cultural phenomenon unto itself with millions of fans enjoying the live show when it aired and now that it has ended through streaming services like Netflix. The show was about a normal group of office workers that PBS decided to make a documentary about. In the finale, PBS reunites the subjects after the release of their documentary.

The show's finale does a stellar job of showing where the characters are after years have passed since the end of the documentary and where the characters can go after the final episode. The program refers to some of the previous seasons and also bears fruit.

10 Dwight foreshadows Michael's cameo

Angela asks Dwight if he is excited about their wedding and he says yes, but he is sad that most of the old gang is not there. To any viewer who has watched the show, know about Dwight's strong bond with Michael, this could easily be summed up as being sad that Michael has not been there for a while and is upset that Michael is not at his wedding. Dwight's longing for the old office team is heartwarming and everyone was happy to see Michael do the wedding.

9 9 Wassup pilot reference

Oscar is understandably outraged when the boys said he should go to the bachelorette party with the women because he is gay and may not want to go to his bachelor party. Instead, he agrees with the boys and says he'll just have to remember how he acted before leaving, leading to an edit of him in the middle of the limo that is going to "ruin" everyone.

This is a reference to the pilot episode of the series when Michael tells Jim and Dwight this, which was also a time before Oscar went out with everyone in the office.

8 Andy is finally calm

When Andy first joins the cast, he has a lot of anger issues and after he hits a wall when Jim teases him, they send him to anger management classes. Even after classes, he has anger issues and feels lost for most of the show.

In the end, he finally seems content even though his circumstances of becoming a viral laugh group have worried everyone. It is an appropriate story arc for the character and the audience is happy to finally see him in peace.

7 7 Jim Pranking Dwight

Although it's a normal bachelor party to hire a stripper for the boy about to get married, by the end of the season Jim should know Dwight well enough that he's probably not interested in that. Also, the fact that she has her phone filming the interaction while Dwight thinks she's a waitress, we can only assume that she'll send it to Pam later. It's also funny that Dwight never realizes this clear joke and instead assumes Jim took him to Kevin's bar as a joke.

6 6 Stanley moves to Florida was foreshadowed

Stanley has shown throughout the series that Florida is one of his favorite places, having competed for a place on the Florida team when the office went to work there. He says Florida Stanley is happy and would love to go to work there, though most of the time he only drives in fancy cars and hits women. It was the only logical option for him to move to Florida when he retired and it is fitting that he did so in the end.

5 5 Dwight and Angela's cats

At her wedding, many guests decided to bring cats presumably as a wedding gift for Angela. Earlier on the show, Angela broke up with Dwight because he killed his sick cat as he was taught to do in his life on the farm.

Hopefully, he has changed his mind as they will now have at least ten, if not more, and none of them were kittens. Let's all agree to assume that your opinion of cats when they're sick has changed.

4 4 Everyone changes except Kelly and Ryan

At the end of the show, almost all the characters have changed for the better. Angela and Dwight are finally getting married, Michael has children, Kevin successfully runs a bar, Nellie has a baby, and Andy is finally calm and happy. Everyone seems to be happy and healthy, even Kelly has a strong relationship with a pediatrician who is going to the wedding with her, but then Ryan appears. Kelly and Ryan run away together, leaving a baby and her boyfriend at the wedding in a fun finale to their story.

3 What else did the documentary miss?

Meredith mentions that she was obtaining her Ph.D. for seven years while filming the documentary. Oscar mentions that his origami skills were never shown in the documentary as well.

This makes the audience wonder and theorize, probably forever since the show ended, what else did the documentary miss about the characters they've loved over the nine seasons.

2 Who was filming in the end?

The office employees are frustrated by the PBS executives and the party they have thrown in the warehouse. They decide to run away and go upstairs to have a party of their own away from any of the PBS people who filmed the documentary. Because they are leaving the party, who is it that is filming them in the last scenes of the finale?

one Dwight foreshadowed the wedding / funeral

Dwight has said earlier in the series that the Schrutes treat weddings as funerals and funerals as weddings, making weddings a grimmer affair. This comes to fruition in the finale when Dwight and Angela marry and find themselves in shallow graves during the ceremony. Fortunately, it wasn't a grim affair in the end, but it's still a good callback to an image Dwight had previously evoked with this anecdote.

