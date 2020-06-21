10 times hip-hop told you about black lives that mattered

Since Trayvon Martin's death in 2012, cries for social justice have been common. In fact, Dead Prez and Yasiin Bey, always socially focused, cut "Made You Die", a tribute to Trayvon, as well as Justin Sipp, Wendell Allen, Kevin Cedeno and others, weeks after Trayvon was killed. The teenager's name has been on the rhymesmiths' lips ever since.

But even before that, to reiterate, hip-hop has been about it. As early as the 1980s, artists like Public Enemy, NWA, and KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions were harnessing their influence to highlight the plight of African-Americans.

Here are 10 times rappers have called those who were victims of violence in the United States.

DJ. Enrique

Jay-Z on "Murder of Excellence":

"This is for the memory of Danroy Henry, too much enemy fire to catch a friend / Strays of the same tone, n *** a, we are on the same team, respecting you, I hope the same."

October 17, 2010: A 20-year-old football player from Pace University, Henry was killed outside a restaurant in Thornwood, New York, after he allegedly hit Pleasantville police officer Aaron Hess with his vehicle, an accusation of family disputes. from Henry. No one was charged (Hess did, in fact, receive an officer of the year award), but a lawsuit directed at Hess and the Village of Pleasantville was settled for $ 6 million in 2016.

Yusef Hawkins, Eleanor Bumpurs and Gavin Cato

"Because we, the people who are strong and capable, remember Yusef about Gavin Cato / Eleanor Bumpurs, Steven Biko, Huey P, Malcolm's murderers and the death of Brother King."

August 23, 1989: Hawkins, 16, was killed when a group of white youths attacked him and his friends in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn. Hawkins was fatally shot. Several members of the mafia were sentenced to prison.

October 29, 1984: Bumpurs was killed during an eviction. A New York police officer shot the 87-year-old gun twice during a fight. No one was convicted, but the city settled with his family for $ 200,000, the New York Post reported.

August 19, 1991: Cato, 7, was working on his bicycle when a driver fatally hit him and dragged him. Cato's death sparked the four-day Crown Heights riots. No one was charged.

Rodney King

"Check your head for the new style, f ** k Laurence Powell and Briseño, Wind and Koon very soon / We'll screw them up like they fucked us and we won't kiss them; the riots are nothing more than diets for the system."

March 3, 1991: Police officers were videotaped beating unarmed motorist Rodney King more than 50 times with batons. Although there were more than 20 officers present, only four, Laurence Powell, Theodore Briseño, Timothy Wind, and Stacey Koon, were charged. The four white officers were acquitted the following year, triggering the Los Angeles riots.

Timothy Stansbury

"And it doesn't help to see all my men buried, we should have mutinied when the pigs killed Timothy Stansbury / Everybody's on probation or parole or running away or just caught in court."

January 24, 2004: Timothy Stansbury was killed on a rooftop in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn when a New York City police officer opened a door and, surprised to meet Stansbury, shot his gun and killed the 19-year-old. No one was charged, but the city paid his family $ 2 million in 2007, The New York Times reported.

Fred Hampton

The killer Mike in "Don & # 39; t Die":

"I want to be left dead on a mattress, Hampton / I am a public enemy because I am cold cold / and I don't mind a party in the Hamptons."

December 4, 1969: Leader at the Black Panther Party, Hampton, 21, was in his bed when he was killed during a morning police raid. His partner Panther Mark Clark was also killed. No one was charged. The city of Chicago, Cook County and the federal government settled with the Hampton and Clark families for $ 1.8 million in 1982, reported WLS, a CNN affiliate.

Abner Louima

Pharoahe Monch in "One Four Love Pt. 1"

"The cops transport me from Long Island to Medina with their behavior / dreaming of hitting me like Abner Louima."

August 9, 1997: Louima was arrested after a fight outside a club in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. Officers beat him on the way to the station and, continuing the beating at the station, New York officer Justin Volpe sexually assaulted Louima with a broken broom. Volpe pleaded guilty to beating and sodomizing Louima and received a 30-year sentence. Other officers were acquitted or had their sentences overturned. One pleaded guilty to perjury. New York City and the Benevolent Patrol Association paid Louima $ 8.75 million in a settlement.

Sean Bell

Papoose in "Change Gon & # 39; Come (50 Shots)":

"Let's say you shot the man because you thought he was tied up, but you killed a man because you thought he was shooting back / Black America, what kind of trash is that? The police academy arms these fools with gats / If you The reason was you thought he had a gun, that means you killed him for nothing, because he doesn't have one. "

November 25, 2006: Bell, 23, and her friends were at a bachelor party at a Queens strip club on the morning of their wedding. Two friends, who testified that they saw gunmen and did not realize they were police, got into Bell's car, and when Bell tried to get away, plainclothes officers opened fire, shot 50 times, killed Bell, and wounded his friends. The officers were acquitted. New York settled a lawsuit filed by the Bell family and their two friends for more than $ 7 million.

Oscar Grant

"I was on my way to my city as Jeezy says, iron my red flag for Free Weezy Day / And since Oscar Grant was made as Emmett Till, he breaks the Patron seal."

January 1, 2009: A Bay Area rapid transit officer fatally shot 22-year-old unarmed Grant as he lay facedown on a platform at Oakland's Fruitvale station. Officer Johannes Mehserle said he intended to fire his Taser, not his weapon, and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He spent two years in prison and served 11 months. BART paid $ 2.8 million settlements to Grant's mother and daughter, reported CNN affiliate KPIX.

Amadou Diallo

"Enemy at the border, who will be the next to fire 41 shots at Diallo's side? / You said you came, sir, but you had nothing, sir / But now rest in peace, sir, in the belly of the beast, Sir ".

February 4, 1999: Diallo, 22, was confronted outside his home in the Bronx by four New York police officers who were looking for a rapist. Diallo took his wallet, and the officers, who later said they believed he had a gun, fired 41 shots, hit the Guinean street vendor 19 times, and killed him. Officers were acquitted, but the city settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $ 3 million.

Patrick Dorismond

Heems on "New York City Police":

"The great Y2K wizard Giuliani was not done, the bad guys, the bad guys took Patrick Dorismund / Plainlothes asking him where to cut the tree, they shot him once and they didn't have to run away / Well it was an accident, ¿ See? And once again, the boys in blue were free. "

March 16, 2000: An undercover NYPD approached Dorismond seeking to buy weed. According to police, Dorismond was furious, a fight ensued, and a detective fired a fatal shot into Dorismond's chest. No one was charged. The city later settled with the Dorismond family for $ 2.25 million, The New York Times reported.