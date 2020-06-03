10 Unanswered Brooklyn Nine-Nine Questions

Even after the cancellation and the change of networks, Brooklyn nine nine It's still one of the funniest shows on TV, not to mention one of the most engaging shows on streaming services. Set in the fictional 99th New York Police Precinct in Brooklyn, the show follows the antics of several detectives, their robotic captain, and civilian administrator.

Outside of Hitchcock and Scully, everyone there is great at their jobs, no matter how idiosyncratic their personalities are. Heck, even Hitchcock and Scully have moments of brilliance that give viewers an idea of ​​who they used to be. But after seven seasons, there are some questions that need answers.

10 Who, exactly, is Bill Hummertrout?

As part of the ongoing Halloween heists, Jake brought in a gentleman named Bill Hummertrout. Yes, the character's last name is Hummertrout. Much like Charles Boyle, Bill has played a key role in many of the heists and has occasionally appeared in other episodes.

All that is really known about him is that he may be homeless, he is part of a pyramid scheme and he was definitely a prostitute when Jake met him. Bill is a riddle wrapped in a riddle that is trying to give you a creepy front massage with too much eye contact.

9 9 What is the vulture's job?

Keith "The Vulture" Pembroke has been a constant thorn in the side of '99. Originally a member of the Major Crimes Unit, he rushed in and picked up almost finished cases to solve and take credit. But over the years, The Vulture's role in the New York police has changed several times, at one point even assuming the role of captain of the 99.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to know what his job is and why he continues to move departments, although sexual harassment lawsuits are likely to know him.

8 Where is Genevieve?

For the first few seasons, Charles Boyle struggled to find someone to give his almost suffocating love to. Already divorced once, relations with Gina and a friend of Captain Holt failed.

Later, he met Genevieve, a rare fellow with a fondness for disgusting food and who also loved incredibly inappropriate public displays of affection. She only appeared in seasons three and four and has been gone ever since. Charles mentions her frequently, so they're still married, but fans haven't seen her in a long time.

7 7 Does Adrian Pimento have a pre-undercover family?

Adrian Pimento is arguably the most random and erratic character on the show, if not television. He returned to the 99s after spending 12 years undercover with a brutal mobster named Jimmy "The Butcher" Figgis. After his relationship with Rosa ended, he got off the radar, occasionally popping up to add a crazy canister to someone's day.

While fans know a bit about his post-undercover life, hardly any information about his pre-undercover life has been discussed. It received a passing mention when it first came back and got some of its effects back from storage.

6 6 Boone still a fire marshal?

The first season highlighted the continuing feud between the police and the fire department, neither side has much respect for the other or for what they do. At the center of this war of words, jokes, and occasionally fists was Fire Marshal Boone.

While the dispute has occasionally appeared since the first season, Boone has not. If it's even been mentioned since then, it was a fleeting moment at best. One cannot help but wonder if Boone is still present and if he is still part of the Fire Department.

5 5 What happened to Sharon?

Terry Jeffords is a man who contains multitudes. In addition to being a husband, father and detective, he writes, paints and obviously works a lot. On top of that, he's an avid yogurt and suspender enthusiast. Fans were introduced from the start to his wife, Sharon, who appeared relatively frequently during seasons one, two, and the first half of all three.

After that, Sharon is never seen on screen again. Like Genevieve, he appears in conversations frequently but never appears. It is a bit strange since she was an accessory of Brooklyn nine nine At first.

4 4 Holt has a new assistant?

When Gina Linetti passed 99 in the sixth season, she left a hole that needed to be filled. Now, no one could really replace Gina as a person. That level of egomania is normally a job for two or three people.

But that doesn't change the fact that Holt still needs an assistant and the compound still needs a civil liaison. Outside of a disastrous attempt that brought a mole to 99, it appears that Gina has yet to be replaced. That's strange since it's been a long time since he left, enough for Jake and Amy to now have a baby.

3 Is Gina's empire flourishing?

Speaking of Gina, when fans last saw her in the sixth season, what can best be described as her self-help empire was exploding. She had become the ubiquitous social media mogul with legions of devoted followers who always knew she could be. That kind of success came at a price – that is, the people who threaten your life.

She asked Jake and Terry for help, highlighting a growing rift in their old friendships. It hasn't been seen since then, leading fans to wonder if it's still in the 99's life and if it's still successful.

2 NutriBoom still stalking Peralta?

While Bill has a bit of a mystery surrounding him, what is perfectly clear is his love for NutriBoom, a multi-level marketing system. If you guessed this is the pyramid scheme mentioned above, you would be correct.

Bill took advantage of a Halloween heist to lure Charles and Jake to the NutriBoom network. Their attempts to leave put them at odds with the company, which threatened to pressure Jake until he gave up his crusade against them. Apparently NutriBoom surrenders very easily as there has been no news from them since the fifth season.

one What happened to Detective Daniels?

The pilot episode focused on Captain Raymond Holt taking over 99, and the start of his relationship with a group of strange but effective detectives. Fortunately, it fit perfectly. He asked Terry to come into his office to talk about his new squad.

The first people Terry pointed to were the terrible detectives, Hitchcock, Scully and Daniels. Hitchcock and Scully obviously became integral parts of the show, but that moment was for Daniels. Giving the character a name and pointing to it seems to indicate that there were plans for her at one point, although nothing happened.

