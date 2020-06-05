10 Ways Arya Stark Got Worse And Worse

Arya Stark is in dispute as arguably the most beloved character in game of Thrones. She was immediately a character that fans wanted to support, as she was determined to break conventions, make her own way, and punish the bad people of Westeros.

As the show progressed, her character arc was interesting and had a lot of potential. However, as the show began to decline, so did his character, and many of those great opportunities were squandered, while certain paths he took were unsatisfactory. These are some of the reasons why Arya Stark got worse and worse in game of Thrones.

10 The perfect warrior

At the beginning of the series, Arya showed that she wanted to be one of the great warriors of Westeros and was willing to train hard to achieve it. As the series continued, Arya continued on this path and began collecting advice from the various warriors she encounters along the way.

It makes sense that Arya would eventually become a highly skilled fighter, but the show made the mistake of making her too good. It is not fun to see a hero who can beat all those who meet so easily. Grounding his abilities would have made those card wins more satisfying.

9 9 Leaving Westeros

Arya is likely to travel more than almost any other character on the show. After leaving King & # 39; s Landing at the end of season 1, Arya spends several seasons trying to return to her family. Then, at the end of Season 4, he decides to leave Westeros entirely and travel to Braavos.

While this was established earlier in the series, watching her leave Westeros right now was not the path the public wanted for her. Not that her story in Braavos was often frustrating and sadly made her a character that was less fun to follow.

8 Becoming a faceless man

When Arya arrived in Braavos, she continued her training as a warrior by trying to become a member of the Faceless Men, an organization of secret assassins. This is a story that seemed to have a lot of potential for Arya's growth.

However, this turned out to be one of the worst written plots in the show that was so scattered that it was difficult to get any emotional bond. The rules for faceless men are unclear, as are Arya's motivations. In the end, it felt like Arya's story had stalled for two seasons so she could learn how to steal faces.

7 7 Losing his sense of humor

Arya was perhaps not a character who had many funny phrases, like Tyrion Lannister, but her attitude was often the source of much comedy. She was an angry and impatient girl who bullied people when she didn't get her way.

As Arya matured, her childish side began to fade, and sadly her sense of humor also faded. The show seemed too concerned with making her the best rude that she was no longer allowed to look silly and made her a little less interesting.

6 6 Emotionless

Part of what made Arya such a fun character to follow during those first few seasons was watching her deal with all the struggles. From the execution of Ned Stark to the Red Wedding to meeting the Hound again, Arya's emotional reaction was always so powerful.

As expected, the show wanted to describe how these events had changed Arya. It became colder and less emotional over time. She looked more like a Terminator than the young woman we animated during all those years.

5 5 Fighting with sansa

For much of the series, fans eagerly awaited the Starks reunion after being shattered for so long. One of the most anticipated meetings was between Arya and Sansa. The two Stark sisters had their differences in the past, but they had both grown a lot in the years since.

While getting a good reunion, the show forced an unnecessary and frustrating plot on Littlefinger by manipulating them to hate each other. It felt like a disservice to these characters and a waste of time.

4 4 Disturbing behavior

Violence has always been a big part of game of ThronesSo it's not surprising that Arya gets involved in the blood of everything. We see from the beginning that she has a talent for killing and only grows from there.

However, Arya started taking revenge on some pretty brutal extremes. By ripping people's eyes out, cooking people up in a cake, and happily murdering an entire house, she was going down a dark road. But instead of seeing why it's disturbing that Arya is doing these things, the show hopes fans will cheer on her horrible acts.

3 Fan service

One of the biggest problems with the last seasons of game of Thrones was that the subtlety was completely abandoned. The show became less interested in story and character development and more interested in the big moments that crowd-pleasing.

Unfortunately, Arya was at the center of many of these moments. It became a tool for accomplishing those things fans had been waiting for, like revenge against House Frey and Littlefinger, at the cost of a good story.

2 Romance

Gendry and Arya always made a good couple and it didn't take long for fans to start imagining a romance between them. The moment finally came on the eve of the Battle of Winterfell. Arya and Gendry finally have their romantic moment that fans wanted for so long.

However, it felt like another unnecessary moment of fan service that didn't feel right. Arya didn't seem like the type of character who would go looking for such a romantic date. He was a different person, but the show forgot that for a moment to please fans.

one Kill the night king

One of the most controversial moments of the final season was Arya killing the Night King. Since he had been a threat to much of the series, many thought it would be Jon Snow to defeat the Night King. However, since Arya had become a master assassin, it made perfect sense to kill him.

However, while this should have been a watershed moment for the character, it is something that happens. His salvation from the world is barely mentioned and does not seem to have any impact on her.

