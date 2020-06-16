10 ways to use Google Maps Street View you've never thought of before

Most of us rely on navigation applications to get where we need to go. There are countless options, but Google Maps is still the most popular.

If you haven't explored Google Maps Street View lately, you are missing out. Keep reading for 10 fun and useful things you can do.

1. Enable Street View through Pegman

You can access Street View by searching for an address on Google Maps or Google Search or dragging the little yellow man to a destination on your computer map.

You can do the same on mobile by searching for a place or dropping a marker, then tapping a place marker. Quick and easy! This takes the guesswork out of looking for a link asking you to enter Street View, which can be frustrating to find, as it's not always available.

2. Travel in time

With Street View, you can see what a landmark looked like over the years as part of a digital timeline.

Look for the clock icon in the upper left of any Street View image. Click on it and move the slider that appears from left to right to view images of a structure in the past and present. There are several thumbnails through which you can look to see what your chosen area looked like.

This is done the same way on your iOS or Android phone. Just find the watch and use your finger on the slider. Where are you going no need roads.

3. Use Street View at eye level

You can pretend to be anywhere you want using Google Street View at eye level with your phone.

This is an exclusive feature of the phone, but it's fun to try. Search your phone with Google Maps for the location you want to explore. Then touch the image of the location you see in the lower left corner of your screen to visit that area.

You will be amazed when the photo appears and then tap on the compass icon in the upper right corner. If you hold your phone in front of you and move it, it will be as if you have a 360-degree view of the location.

If you prefer to feel like you're right in the middle of the location you've stopped on Google Maps, you'll enjoy Live View. The new augmented reality feature is available for mobile devices using ARKit, so you will have to use your phone for it.

Live View allows you to use augmented reality to discover where you are going as you walk down the street. It will superimpose a compass and signs as you move towards your next destination

and even offer translations.

To use Live View, select your destination on Google Maps and then tap the Directions button. Make sure you have selected the Walking directions option and go outside in a well-lit area. Tap the Live View button next to the Start button and get started. You'll see icons and other pop-up information as you move in the real world.

5. Create your own Street View stories

You don't have to rely solely on Street View images for your own immersive experience. In fact, you can film your own 360 stories. To do this, however, you need a 360-degree camera capable of creating these scenes.

Buy a compatible camera to get started, keep in mind that this can be an expensive undertaking.

Cameras and gear start at around $ 200 and can go as high as $ 5,000 for high-quality professional gear to create some really impressive 360 ​​tours.

6. Look around you indoors with Street View interior

You don't have to be outside to use Google Maps Street Maps. You can also look inside buildings, but this largely depends on content creators and companies choosing to map their facilities indoors.

Interior Google Maps let you zoom in to navigate, tap to change floors, and offer improved location accuracy to see where you're looking. You can look around the area you are in, such as a mall, a stadium, or an airport in the same way that you would with normal Street View, although this will not be available in all locations.

Not sure where you want to explore with the freedom of Google Maps Street View? Google has already created a variety of trips for you to take online to see some of the most interesting areas of the world with Google Treks.

Go to the officer Google Treks website and select the trip you want to do. Click on the area and you will be taken to a landing page. Click the "Discover" button to start a specially selected trip that you can take from your favorite device.

8. Look at the Street View photos

When browsing locations around the world, you don't have to stop to choose what's officially available on Google. Instead, you can review a selection of photos from around the world.

Go to the Street View Gallery to do this, and you can also view more 360-degree photos by selecting them from the collection of photos submitted by users. Now you have even more to look at!

9. Explore Google Maps with a keyboard

Did you know you don't have to rely solely on your mouse or finger to navigate Google Maps? You can use your keyboard if you're on a device with one to look around the map.

Use the arrow keys to move around the map, zoom in or out with the plus and minus keys, and press a number associated with the location you want to see for more information. This will not work with a mobile device unless you have it connected to a Bluetooth keyboard, but it is useful on a PC. Here is a complete list of shortcuts.

10. Turn your little orange man into an alien

You don't have to wear a little yellow man in Street View. There's a fun Easter egg that lets you turn your little orange man into a UFO.

Go to Area 51 Alien Center on Google Maps and drag your little orange man to the location. It will become a flying saucer, which is absolutely adorable, and a fun nod to Area 51's secret activities.

You can also download a separate Google Street View app in addition to the one already preloaded in the default Google Maps app. This way, you don't have to change modes if you use Street View most of the time. It is available to both iOS and Android .

As you review all these great ways to use Google Maps Street View, keep an eye out for interesting findings. You never know when the next thing you'll see can brighten your day.

