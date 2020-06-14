10-year-old fisherman in Utah falters in massive catch

Even children can fish for trophies.

A young fisherman recently caught a fish that most adults would love to catch. Although it was not a state record, it was still an impressive catch considering the age of the fisherman.

Tyler Grimshaw, a 10-year-old boy from Utah, caught a 41-pound lake trout from the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, Fox 8 reports. The area is reportedly a popular spot with fishermen as a lots of trout weighing more than 30 pounds.

According to the news outlet, the Utah state record for the largest trout caught is 51 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Utah Wildlife Resources Division shared photos of Grimshaw with his catch, writing: "Tyler Grimshaw, 10, recently caught this 41-pound lake trout in the Flaming Gorge, caught and released by himself."

The photos show the young man sitting in a boat with his catch, which seems almost as big as he is.

While the capture is not a record, it is still an impressive feat for Grimshaw. However, when it comes to fishing, records are still set all the time.

Fox News previously reported that the Pennsylvania Fisheries and Boats Commission confirmed that a fisherman set a new record after catching a catfish in late May. Not only is it the largest catfish caught in the state, but it is the largest fish of any kind caught in Pennsylvania.

Jonathan Pierce caught the 56.3-pound fish during a trip to the Schuylkill River on May 24. He described the fish in the news media as "a torpedo."