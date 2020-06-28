10-year-old girl and boy were killed in Chicago gun violence

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


The 10-year-old girl died Sunday of her injuries after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that went out the window of her Logan Square home on Saturday night, Chicago police said. She was transported to John H. Stroger Hospital, where she later died, police told CNN.

Separately, a 20-month-old boy was fatally shot in the chest and his 22-year-old mother was hit by a bullet as the two drove home from the laundry on Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police and reports from WBBM, affiliate of CNN.

The mother was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street in Englewood, with her young son in a child seat in the back of the car when a vehicle pulled up next to his car and started shooting at him, Chicago police told CNN. Then the mother drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead.

"We ALL need to be outraged at the violence we are seeing in our city. This baby and all of our residents deserve better," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said in a statement Saturday.

As of June 14, there have been 268 murders in Chicago, a 22% increase from last year's total, but slightly below the 2017 and 2016 murder totals, according to Chicago police data.
Chicago Homicide Rate Drops for Third Consecutive Year
Incidents of criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, robbery, robbery, and theft of motor vehicles are below or on par with previous years, according to police data. However, shooting incidents have increased 33% since last year, the data shows.
During Father's Day weekend, 11 people died, including four children, and another 67 were wounded in shootings.

Brown on Saturday urged the public to submit any information they have about the shooting.

"We cannot compartmentalize the violence that is separating families and communities. Someone knows something," said Brown. "For the sake of the Chicago children, please come help bring the triggers to justice."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also lamented the killings in a tweet.

"As a mother, I am tired of funerals. I am tired of burying our children," she said.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here