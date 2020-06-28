10-year-old girl and boy were killed in Chicago gun violence

The 10-year-old girl died Sunday of her injuries after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that went out the window of her Logan Square home on Saturday night, Chicago police said. She was transported to John H. Stroger Hospital, where she later died, police told CNN.

Separately, a 20-month-old boy was fatally shot in the chest and his 22-year-old mother was hit by a bullet as the two drove home from the laundry on Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police and reports from WBBM, affiliate of CNN.

The mother was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street in Englewood, with her young son in a child seat in the back of the car when a vehicle pulled up next to his car and started shooting at him, Chicago police told CNN. Then the mother drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead.

"We ALL need to be outraged at the violence we are seeing in our city. This baby and all of our residents deserve better," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said in a statement Saturday.