10-year-old girl and boy were killed in Chicago gun violence

The 10-year-old girl died Sunday of her injuries after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that went out the window of her Logan Square home on Saturday night, Chicago police said. She was transported to John H. Stroger Hospital, where she later died, police told CNN.
The mother was driving south on Halsted Street near 60th Street in Englewood, with her young son in a child seat in the back of the car when a vehicle pulled up next to his car and started shooting at him, Chicago police told CNN. Then the mother drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where her son was pronounced dead.
"We ALL need to be outraged at the violence we are seeing in our city. This baby and all of our residents deserve better," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said in a statement Saturday.
Brown on Saturday urged the public to submit any information they have about the shooting.
"We cannot compartmentalize the violence that is separating families and communities. Someone knows something," said Brown. "For the sake of the Chicago children, please come help bring the triggers to justice."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also lamented the killings in a tweet.
"As a mother, I am tired of funerals. I am tired of burying our children," she said.