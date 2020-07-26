100 Days Out: Trump Seeks Game Change While Biden Profits

It was a dramatically different approach for a president accused of minimizing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Probably, unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better," President Trump said last week, when he returned to the White House press room to give his first coronavirus press conference since April.

TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS & # 39; COULD THINK BEFORE THEY IMPROVE & # 39;

And putting aside his longstanding reluctance to wear a mask or urge Americans to mask themselves to prevent the spread of the virus, the president emphasized "whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact." Later he recognized: "I am getting used to the mask."

The president's change of course comes as new cases of COVID-19 skyrocket and many states reverse or pause movements to lift coronavirus restrictions. And it's only three and a half months until Election Day, with public opinion polls indicating that Trump is increasingly behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Sunday is exactly 100 days until the election. With the clock ticking so that the incumbent can shake off his political fortune, the past two weeks have seen the president make other dramatic U-turns. First was the overthrow of Brad Parscale by Trump as his re-election campaign manager.

Then, the president abruptly dismissed the grand aspects of celebrating the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville when the coronavirus emerged in Florida. The move was shocking, as Trump moved the convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte just a month ago after the Democratic governor of North Carolina failed to guarantee a full convention with an arena full of party officials and activists.

"This will be a takedown fight and drag to the end." – Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

But while the Trump campaign has long mocked polls that failed to predict his victory four years ago, the consistency of his message in recent weeks appears to have had an impact. An average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics shows that the president follows the alleged Democratic candidate by almost 9 points.

JACKSONVILLE IS OUT, BUT CHARLOTTE WILL STILL WELCOME PARTS OF THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

More importantly, the latest polls in key battlefield states also put Biden ahead. Real Clear Politics averages indicate that the President dropped 7 points in Florida, 6.7 points in Pennsylvania, 8.2 points in Michigan and 6.4 points in Wisconsin. Trump narrowly won all four states in 2016, changing them from blue to red when he won the White House. Polls also suggest Biden with a slight lead in Ohio, North Carolina, and Arizona, three other major states in this cycle. And polls indicate that once red states, like Texas and Georgia, are tied between Trump and the former vice president.

Still, the president's new campaign manager is still very optimistic publicly. And Democrats, burdened with the searing memory of the 2016 unrest, are cautious about overconfidence no matter what the polls show.

"This is going to be a downed and drawn-out fight to the end," Bill Stepien predicted Friday when he held his first briefing on his new role with political reporters.

Stepien said there are "multiple paths to 270 for the president," referring to the number of electoral votes required to win the White House. And he emphasized that Texas will remain red, and said: “I would invite Biden's campaign to play in Texas. They should play hard. They should be chasing Texas really, really, to a large extent, spending a lot of money in the Houston and Dallas media markets. "

FOX NEWS SURVEYS: BIDEN TOPS TRUMP IN MICHIGAN, PENNSYLVANIA AND MINNESOTA BATTLEGROUNDS

Stepien also pointed out opportunities to expand the 2016 map in states closely won by Hillary Clinton, such as Minnesota, New Hampshire, Maine, and Nevada.

When asked about Minnesota, where a Fox News poll released Thursday indicated Biden with a double-digit lead, Stepien said, "We are optimistic that Minnesota is a state that can work."

He also advised "to carry out national surveys with a grain of salt" and added that around the headquarters of the Trump campaign, "we do not pay much attention to them."

It was the same message, albeit less forceful, that the President had repeatedly sent. Claiming that the polls underestimate Republican voters, Stepien argued that "national polls continue to be wrong" and "miscalculate the electorate."

When asked about the court-wide press of the Trump campaign against public opinion polls, Biden campaign pollster John Anzalone told Fox News: "If you're litigating public polls, you have a problem. "

Stepien dates back to the 2016 election, where an average of final public opinion polls in the key battlefield states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with the lead on Election Day . Trump became the first Republican to lead those states in a quarter century, when he won the White House.

But there are two significant differences between this cycle and the 2016 contest. Trump is no longer the stranger and the disruptor, but the incumbent sitting in the White House. And polls indicate that Biden is more popular than Clinton four years ago.

"At some point, the Trump campaign will wake up and realize that it is not 2016 and that voters are judging Donald Trump for his performance or lack of performance for the past three and a half years, but really for the past four months, that's where the rubber hits the road here, "said Anzalone.

Presidential elections in which a incumbent is running for a second term in the White House are often a referendum on that president, and that's the case right now in the 2020 showdown between Trump and Biden. The main problems today are the coronavirus and an economy flattened by the pandemic, and the performance and history of the president on both issues.

Anzalone said Trump "is being judged on how he mishandled three major crises: a health crisis, a protest crisis of police brutality and now also an economic crisis."

But the President and the Trump campaign are moving to refocus attention on Biden. They have countered the charges of racism by highlighting the former vice president's own story of controversial racial comments. They argued that the once-centrist Democrat allowed his message to be hijacked by far-left forces in the party, while suggesting that he would do little to deal with protesters facing police in cities like Portland, Oregon. .

"Joe Biden is largely undefined for most Americans. Many Americans know about Joe Biden. Much less do they know much about Joe Biden. Our job here every day is to change that and define him as who he is today, ”emphasized Stepien.

The president has repeatedly touted his public order approach to national protests in cities across the country over police brutality towards minorities and system racism, and the Trump campaign has sought to label Biden a "puppet "from the radical left.

"I think the people who totally controlled him, like a puppet, were radical," the president accused Thursday in an interview on Fox News' "Hannity."

In ads that flood airwaves and digitally in key battlefield states, the Trump team is trying to label the former vice president as a supporter of the movement to impeach police. Biden has said on multiple occasions that he does not support that measure, although he has supported the redirection of some funds. The campaign's momentum appears to be a movement to try to restore Trump's fortune with suburban voters he captured in 2016 and later fled the Republican Party in the 2018 midterm elections.

But Biden's campaign argues that the attacks are not working.

"Our numbers increased, not down. (Trump's) numbers decreased, did not increase," Anzalone said.

And he argued that people already "have a very good read about who Joe Biden is."

Another key metric is fundraising.

Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) outperformed the President's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) in fundraising in the past two months. Biden and the DNC have also taken a big bite out of Trump and the RNC's huge cash advantage, though the latter still has a huge war chest.

Stepien pointed to other metrics, saying, “We have a lot of advantages over Joe Biden. We have a better team. We have a better ground game. "

And he stressed that Trump's digital and advertising campaigns are "simply insurmountable." It gives the president a head start on the road to being able to reach, reach and touch voters from afar when travel is a little more difficult these days. "

The recognition that the coronavirus has dramatically altered campaigns and how the Trump and Biden teams can get their message across is a crucial point. Republicans have repeatedly mocked Biden for campaigning from his "basement," although more has started to come out. It remains to be seen if this was a smart strategy.

Longtime Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove emphasized in "America & # 39; s Newsroom" that "we have to face the fact that we are not going to have a traditional campaign this fall, where candidates are in bus tours, we have four demonstrations a day on hangers in different parts of states and regions. Without that, we will not have the ability of the press to confront the candidate every day for questions. "

Rove, who was the mastermind of President George W. Bush's two White House victories and remains one of the Republican Party's most revered political strategists, acknowledged that the President is "behind" and "has a long way to go. To go".

But Rove, who informally reports on the Trump campaign, noted that with 100 days to go, "luckily he has plenty of time to do it."