100-meter world champion suspended for missing drug tests

Christian Coleman, the current world champion in the 100-meter race, was suspended Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing drug tests.

The AIU updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension to include Coleman, hours after the American sprinter revealed details of the case. You are temporarily prohibited from competing until a final decision is made at a hearing held under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

Coleman previously said on Twitter that drug testers were unable to find him on December 9 while he was at a nearby Christmas shopping mall. That was his third violation in a 12-month period.

Athletes are required to list their whereabouts for one hour each day when they must be available for testing. A violation means that an athlete did not complete the forms to inform authorities where they could be found or that they were not where they said they would be when the evaluators arrived.

Coleman is a favorite for Olympic gold in the 100-meter race heading to the Tokyo Games that have been postponed to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in his post that he has been appealing the latest six-month-lost test with the AIU, which runs the anti-doping program for World Athletics. He explained that there was no record of anyone coming to his house and that if he had been called, he would be only five minutes away.

It is the second time that Coleman has faced a possible ban for a violation of his whereabouts.

Coleman won the 100 meters at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, last September after the US Anti-Doping Agency. USA He abandoned his case due to evidence lost due to a technicality.

"I have never and will never use supplements or medications to improve performance," Coleman wrote Tuesday. "I am willing to take a drug test EVERY day for the rest of my career for everything that matters to me to prove my innocence."