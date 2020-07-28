100-million-year-old microbes found on the seabed revived, study finds

Experts have found 100 million-year-old microorganisms living 18,000 feet below the surface and revived them, according to a shocking study.

The research notes that dormant microbes long before the dinosaurs became extinct were revived after being discovered 10 years ago in ancient sediment samples from the South Pacific Gyre. The samples were eventually incubated, showing that the microbes were "capable of growing and dividing," according to a statement from the University of Rhode Island.

"We knew that there was life in deep sediments near continents where there is a lot of buried organic matter," URI Faculty of Oceanography professor and study co-author Steven D’Hondt said in the statement. "But what we found was that life extends into the depths of the ocean from the sea floor to the underlying rocky basement."

The study's lead author, Yuki Morono, was surprised at what the researchers found after analyzing the various samples, made up of "marine snow" (organic debris that continually comes from the sea surface), dust and particles from wind and ocean currents.

"I was skeptical at first, but we found that up to 99.1 (percent) of the microbes in sediment deposited 101.5 million years ago were still alive and ready to eat," Morono explained.

By learning about its ability to revive and regrow, researchers are looking to see if there are other applications for their research, including understanding how microbes evolved.

"We want to understand how or if these ancient microbes evolved," Morono continued. "This study shows that the subsoil is an excellent location to explore the limits of life on Earth."

The research, which includes experts from various Japanese and American institutions and universities, has been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

