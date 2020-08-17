109-year-old-ibm-is-planning-to-take-on-amazon.-here’s-how

New York (CNN Business) When former IBM cloud leader Arvind Krishna took over the company’s top job earlier this year, the move sent a clear signal about where the company sees its future.

Big Blue is making a big bet on cloud computing as it seeks to reverse its fortunes following several years of sluggish growth. And now, IBM (IBM) is making a new $1 billion investment aimed at accelerating that strategy.

The 109-year old company is one of America’s most iconic tech firms, but in recent years it has been eclipsed by younger tech giants as its legacy server and enterprise IT businesses age. IBM’s shares last peaked in 2013 around $211 (they closed Wednesday just shy of $127).

In an effort to spur new momentum, IBM has been working to reorient itself around the cloud business — a strategy boosted by its 2018 acquisition of open source software provider Red Hat, which Krishna helped to broker, and solidified by his ascension to CEO in April. In 2019, cloud represented 27% of IBM’s revenue.

The company is making a big play in “hybrid cloud” — a technical setup wherein companies may use multiple clouds in addition to their own on-premises servers. IBM’s platform gives companies tools to more easily navigate between those various environments.