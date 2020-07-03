11-year-old boy is Florida's youngest person to die of Covid-19 complications

The boy had serious underlying health conditions, the health department told CNN. The latest health records show that the 11-year-old boy's case was unrelated to travel, but it's unclear if he recently had close contact with someone who had Covid-19.

The boy is the third child in Florida to die of complications from the new coronavirus, according to health records. The others were a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

The news of the boy's death comes amid a wave of Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State, which on Thursday reported 10,109 new cases, another record for new coronavirus cases. A CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the state now averages more new Covid-19 cases per day than any other state.

As of last Friday, 7,000 minors in Florida had tested positive for Covid-19. There are more than 169,000 cases across the state and more than 3,600 people have died.