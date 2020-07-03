11-year-old boy is Florida's youngest person to die of Covid-19 complications

The boy had serious underlying health conditions, the health department told CNN. The latest health records show that the 11-year-old boy's case was unrelated to travel, but it's unclear if he recently had close contact with someone who had Covid-19.
The boy is the third child in Florida to die of complications from the new coronavirus, according to health records. The others were a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.
The news of the boy's death comes amid a wave of Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State, which on Thursday reported 10,109 new cases, another record for new coronavirus cases. A CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the state now averages more new Covid-19 cases per day than any other state.
As of last Friday, 7,000 minors in Florida had tested positive for Covid-19. There are more than 169,000 cases across the state and more than 3,600 people have died.
According to the latest state data, patients between the ages of 25 and 34 account for 20% of the state's Covid-19 cases. Those between 15 and 24 years old represent another 16%. Patients between the ages of 5 and 14 represent only 3%.