12 celebrities who ran for political office

The 2020 presidential race shook on July 4 when rapper Kanye West announced his plans to run for the nation's highest office.

While West, 43, has created quite a stir in the weeks since his announcement, he is not the first star to focus his attention on politics.

A handful of stars have attempted to do a play at the White House, but many others have attempted to take office in a more local capacity.

Here's a look at some celebrities who have stepped out of the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and made their mark, or at least tried, by running for political office.

Kanye West

Kanye West was a proud follower of President Trump before choosing to open his own path. He has been flirting with a presidential career as an independent in the 2020 election.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this month, rapper "Gold Digger" admitted that he would run as a Republican if Trump did not run, but since the space is occupied, he is running for a new party called "The Birthday Party." "

The musician held his first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, although he will not appear on the state ballot and potentially in many other states if he does not submit signatures on time.

However, West's home state of Illinois could see him on the presidential ballot in November. Four minutes before the deadline, two representatives filed 412 petition sheets with election officials, a spokesperson previously confirmed to Fox News.

Cynthia Nixon

In 2018, Cynthia Nixon, a former "Sex and the City" star, announced that she would run for New York Governor against Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, now 54, ran as a staunch progressive and became known for embracing the term "unskilled lesbian," which is what Christine Quinn, the former chairwoman of the New York City Council, called the actress during the race.

Cuomo defeated Nixon by a wide margin.

Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken, runner-up to the second season of "American Idol," stabbed politics in 2014 when he announced his candidacy for congress in North Carolina.

Aiken's Democratic opponent Keith Crisco died just a day before Aiken, now 41, was declared the main winner by a narrow margin.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Keith Crisco. Keith came from humble beginnings," said Aiken at the time. "No matter how high he went, to Harvard, to the White House and to the governor's cabinet, he never forgot where he came from."

Despite his victory in the primaries, Aiken lost the general election to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers.

Arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's appearance in American politics began when George H. W. Bush nominated him for the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

The actor, now 72, ran for California governor in 2003 when Democratic governor Gray Davis retired. He became known as the "Governor" and won the elections with relative ease.

Schwarzenegger was re-elected in 2006 and served until the end of his term, and is the state's most recent Republican Governor.

Clint eastwood

Widely known as a skilled actor, director, and producer, winning a mayoral career is also on Clint Eastwood's list of accolades.

The star was elected to the office of mayor in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in 1986 for a landslide with more than 72 percent of the vote.

He served for two years and did not seek reelection. The actor's political alignments have been all over the map, as he has previously backed Mitt Romney and Mike Bloomberg in their respective presidential offers.

Howard Stern

In 1994, Howard Stern announced that he would be running for the governor's office in New York State.

The iconic radio personality, now 66, ran as a libertarian and had three main goals, according to Reason Magazine: reestablishing the death penalty, staggering tolls to reduce traffic, and conducting roadworks overnight.

However, the most peculiar part of his political promise was his intention to resign upon completing his three goals.

Stern withdrew his offer after refusing to provide financial documents that disclosed his income.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura

WWE Hall of Fame member Jesse "The Body" Ventura, who also appeared in a handful of films, began his political career when he was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in 1991.

After that, Ventura, now 69, was elected governor of the state in 1998 as a member of the Reform Party. He broke with the Reform Party a year later and did not run for reelection.

In April, he said he is now considering a possible presidential race.

Shirley Temple

A popular children's star in his day, Shirley Temple also had aspirations outside of Hollywood.

Temple concluded his show business career with a 1963 episode of "Skelton's Red Hour" before plunging into politics in 1967 with a career in a California congressional seat.

Despite losing the election, Temple would continue to serve as the United States' ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. She also became the first woman to serve as Chief of Protocol, which she did alongside Gerald Ford.

Roseanne Barr

Now known as one of the most conservative voices in Hollywood, Roseanne Barr once tried to take over the White House, albeit from a very different stance than she takes today.

In the 2012 elections, Barr ran as a candidate for the left-wing Paz y Libertad party.

The FEC reported that Barr, now 67, ranked seventh in the election, racking up more than 67,000 votes.

Barr's campaign was narrated in the documentary "Roseanne for President!" And she is now known as one of Trump's top celebrities.

Sonny Bono

Although he is best known for his association with Cher, singer and actor Sonny Bono turned to politics later in his career.

According to Time, Bono encountered "bureaucratic red tape from the local government about his home and an Italian restaurant he owns," prompting him to run for office.

The star became attached to the mayoralty of Palm Springs, California, which served from 1988 to 1992. He then won a seat in the House of Representatives, where he worked until 1998.

Al Franken

"Saturday Night Live" alumnus Al Franken set his sights on politics after finding success in Hollywood.

Before running for the Senate, Franken, now 69, was a comedy writer, actor, author, and radio show host for 37 years when he was elected in a biting Senate election against Republican incumbent Norm Coleman. Franken's comedy career included time as a writer and performer for NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Franken would hold his Senate seat from 2009 until his resignation in 2018 in light of the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ronald reagan

It is easy to forget that President Ronald Reagan was a Hollywood star before running for president.

Reagan had built a successful career in both film and television with 82 acting credits to his name. His wife, Nancy, was also an actress.

Reagan would first serve as Governor of California from 1967-1975 before serving as President from 1981-1989.