12 false claims that Trump has made about Obama since last month

Many of them are lies.

Here is the list of 12 separate false claims.

1] Obama did not attempt police reform

Trump touted his own efforts to address police issues, then said: "President Obama and Vice President Biden did not even try to fix this during their eight-year term. The reason they did not try is because they had no idea how do what". "

Facts First: Obama and his administration took several important steps to try to improve surveillance. Trump's claim is "absolutely wrong," Samuel Walker, a police policy expert and professor emeritus of criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said Tuesday.

The Obama Justice Department initiated "model or practice" investigations in troubled police departments and secured court-enforceable consent decrees or other agreements in which cities like Baltimore, Cleveland, Portland and Miami formally agreed to make changes.

In the last month of Obama's presidency, the Justice Department reported that "since 2009, the Civil Rights Division has opened 25 investigations into law enforcement agencies and is currently enforcing 19 agreements, including 14 consent decrees and a post-sentence order. "

In 2014, after the riots that followed the murder of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Obama launched the President's Task Force on 21st Century Surveillance, which in 2015 made dozens of recommendations for improvement. The administration awarded grants to some departments that were implementing the recommendations.

In 2015, following criticism of police use of military equipment during the 2014 Ferguson protests, Obama imposed new conditions, but did not stop, the transfer of surplus military supplies to the police. Also in 2015, he obtained federal funds for some police departments to buy body cameras. The same year, it launched an initiative to encourage police officers to make more data, including data on the use of force, available to the public.

The Trump administration reduced the use of pattern probes or consent practices and decrees and lifted Obama's restrictions on the transfer of military equipment.

2] Obama did not try to reform criminal justice

Triumph reclaimed : "I did the Criminal Justice Reform, something that Obama and Biden didn't even try to do, and couldn't even do if they did."

Done first: The Obama administration tried to pass a criminal justice reform bill; A bipartisan bill failed in the Senate during the 2016 presidential election, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided not to put it up for a vote.

However, the Obama administration took its own reform measures that did not require Republican approval, such as banning the use of solitary confinement for minors in federal prisons, working with state and local governments to reduce pre-incarceration. trial and imprisonment of people with mental illness. and instruct federal prosecutors to avoid activating mandatory minimum sentences for certain nonviolent drug offenders.

3] Obama did not start the effort to end HIV / AIDS

Trump said the Obama administration "should have started" the effort to eradicate HIV / AIDS in the United States, but "they did nothing."

Done first: Obama administration billions spent on efforts against HIV / AIDS, both nationally and globally.

4] Trump was the one who got the Veterans Choice approval

Trump said "I have a choice" for veterans after others have tried "for 50 years" to create this health care program.

Done first: Obama signed the Veterans Choice Act in law in 2014; It was a bipartisan initiative led by Senator Bernie Sanders and the late Senator John McCain. In 2018, Trump signed the VA Mission Law, which expanded and changed the Choice program.

This is one of Trump's most repeated false claims. According to our count, he did it 59 times between June 8, 2019 and June 7, 2020 alone.

5] The Obama Administration Left Evidence of Trump's Faulty Coronaviruses

Trump claimed that the Obama administration left him "broken" evidence of coronaviruses.

Done first: The flawed initial test for the coronavirus was created during the Trump administration, in early 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since this is a new virus that was first identified during the Trump presidency, the evidence could not have been inherited as "broken" or "outdated."

You can read a longer fact here.

6] The Obama administration left Trump no respirator

Trump claimed that his administration "inherited nothing" from the Obama administration in terms of medical supplies, and that "when we started, we had no fans."

Done first: While the exact number of fans in the national preserve is not known at the time of Trump's 2017 inauguration, Richard Branson, a professor at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine and editor of the medical journal. Respiratory care, He says thousands of fans were purchased for the arsenal during the Obama administration and were not used before Trump took office. Additionally, journalists personally saw fans in the arsenal when they visited the facility in 2016, as FactCheck.org has celebrated. While the arsenal had depleted some supplies, such as masks, there were major stores for other items.

7] The Obama administration left the military without ammunition

Trump claimed that the military "had no ammunition" when he took office.

Done first: This is a significant exaggeration. According to military leaders, there was a deficit in certain types of ammunition, particularly precision-guided bombs, at the end of the Obama presidency and the beginning of the Trump presidency. But the statement that "there was no ammunition" is not true; Military leaders did not say, at least publicly, that they had completely run out of any type of bomb, let alone ammunition overall.

You can read a full check of Trump's claims about ammunition levels here.

8] the Obama administration left NASA dead

Trump said that "the space program was over" before taking office and that NASA was dead: "What we have done with NASA is incredible. We have recovered it from death. It did not work essentially, and now it is one of the great centers of the world. "

Done first: Trump has a right to criticize Obama's handling of NASA, but it is a clear overstatement to say that NASA was "dead" or that the space program was "over." the launching Trump attended in June, in which NASA astronauts were aboard a private company spacecraft, the product of a commercial crew program created under Obama.

"It is NOT correct that NASA died under the Obama administration," said John Logsdon, founder of the George Washington University Space Policy Institute, where he is a professor emeritus and a former member of the NASA Advisory Council; "It started a lot, like the commercial crew program."

9] The Obama administration said manufacturing had left the US USA

Trump said: "The previous administration said, 'Manufacturing, we are not doing that. He has left this country.'" They were wrong. "

Done first: TThe Obama administration never said it was "not doing" manufacturing. Trump seemed to be referring to a comment Obama made in a PBS City Council back in 2016, but he was incorrectly describing what Obama said.

Obama scoffed at Trump's campaign promises to get back what Obama called "jobs from the past" without providing details on how he would do so. However, contrary to what Trump repeatedly claims, Obama did not say manufacturing was dead or missing; Obama bragged about the number of manufacturing jobs that were being created during his presidency and said, "Actually, we do more things, we have a larger manufacturing base today than we have had in most of our history."

10] Obama listened to Trump

Trump claimed that his 2017 tweets alleging that Obama had intercepted him at the Trump Tower had proven correct: "Remember how you thought such a terrible tweet was, right? He was right."

Done first: Trump was not right. There is still no evidence that Trump has been intercepted, let alone that Obama has ordered a wiretap from Trump. The Justice Department said in a 2017 court filing that there are no records related to wiretapping like the one Trump described. Then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress in 2017 that "we have no information to back up those tweets."

Paul Manafort, who served as president of the Trump campaign, was intercepted before and after the elections, CNN reported, and Manafort had a residence in the Trump Tower. But a phone call from someone who lives in the Trump apartment building is not the same as a phone call from Trump himself.

11] Obamacare ended competition between health insurers

Announcing an effort to reduce insulin costs for people enrolled in Medicare, Trump said: "In the past, Obamacare has prevented insurance providers from competing to offer lower costs for seniors. There was no competition, there was nothing. , and ran away with what took place, and the elders were horribly wounded. "

Done first: It is not true that there is no price competition between insurers because of Obamacare.

"Obamacare did not actually affect competition in the prescription drug coverage market. There were reductions in the number of drug plans available during the Obama administration in an effort to eliminate unnecessarily duplicate plan offerings, but third-party people Age have always had dozens of plan options over the years, "said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Medicare policy program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

12] Obama did poorly in polls about his handling of H1N1

Triumph He suggested that his response to the coronavirus has sounded better than Obama's response to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic: "We are getting great marks for managing the CoronaVirus pandemic … Compare that to the Obama / Sleepy Joe disaster known as the flu swine H1N1 ". Bad brands, bad polls, I had no idea! "

Done first: Contrary to Trump's strong suggestion here, Obama scored higher in polls about his handling of the H1N1 pandemic than Trump in polls about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of May 10, the date of this Trump tweet, the FiveThirtyEight set of surveys found that Trump had a 43.5% approval rating on his handling of the coronavirus. A Gallup poll conducted in April 2009, the month of the first confirmed cases of H1N1 in the United States, found that 66% approved of how the Obama administration handles the situation. In a CNN poll conducted in late October and early November 2009, 57% approved of Obama's handling of the response.