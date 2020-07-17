12 Florida emergency operations employees test positive for coronavirus, center temporarily closes for cleanup

Florida officials temporarily closed the state's emergency operations center after 12 employees tested positive for coronavirus, switching employees to work-from-home status.

The Tallahassee-based office, which functions as the state's command center for state emergencies, including the coronavirus, is now closed until Monday for a thorough cleanup, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

"We have been conducting biweekly tests at the COE for several weeks and mandatory masks," the Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter. "The Division has had several positive aspects throughout that period."

The division also noted that all employees who tested positive for coronavirus were sent home to isolate and be quarantined until they recovered.

The cases were reportedly discovered after the state began requiring that all employees be tested twice weekly for the virus, beginning in June.

All 12 employees passed routine temperature checks, questionnaires, and showed no symptoms, according to division director Jared Moskowitz, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

"The safety of my employees and their families is paramount," Moskowitz said on Twitter. "That is why we have had aggressive exams, temperature controls, since February, masks, and mandatory testing."

"We will continue to operate and respond during this period. We are all in this together, ”added Moskowitz.

Florida has become the epicenter of new coronavirus cases in the United States, reporting a daily increase of 13,837 new cases and a record 156 deaths on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

The center, which is normally activated during the hurricane season, has been working 24 hours since March, reportedly operating in a Tier One state, the highest level reserved for emergencies.

Employees have free time and are allowed to bring their dogs to the office to help them cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no light at the end of the tunnel for them," Moskowitz told the Tampa Bay Times.

Non-sick employees will be able to return to the office building on Monday.