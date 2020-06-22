12 rescued from the Potomac River in Washington, DC, after a & # 39; storm surge & # 39; of rapidly growing water

A dozen people had to be rescued from the rocks along the Potomac River in the country's capital on Saturday after recent rains triggered a rapid surge in waters.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said on Twitter that three groups of people had been trapped in the rocks by rushing waters at the Chain Bridge.

Some of the people in the three different locations were rescued by the Port Unit of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, while firefighters launched inflatable rafts to reach the trapped people.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter The rapidly growing waters south of the Great Falls were described as a "storm surge", leaving people trapped in the rocks and unable to return to shore.

The National Weather Service (NWS) I had issued a flash flood alert for the Washington and Baltimore areas on Saturday until 9 p.m., as forecasters warned that "multiple" rounds of rain and thunderstorms can cause flash flooding in small streams, streams, and urban areas.

While people described the rapidly rising conditions on the river as a "storm surge," it should be noted that a storm surge is associated with tropical storms and hurricanes rather than flash flooding on the Potomac over the weekend.

The video posted by D.C. Fire and EMS shows the water running over the rocky areas where people were rescued.

Of the 12 rescued on Saturday, authorities said four were children. Nine were brought to the port of Georgetown for medical evaluation but did not require additional medical attention

"I suppose the rain fell on them unexpectedly," firefighter William Beatty told WJLA-TV.

Swimming or walking in the Potomac River is illegal, with violators at risk of fines of more than $ 200.

Signs in the area also warn of extremely strong currents and those hiking in the area should stay away from rocks on the river bank.

Piringer said conditions can change "quickly" and "be dangerous."

DC Fire Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP that those looking to get out along the Potomac should be careful to leave a damper because it is easy to slip off the rocks and always stay alert as the river can be " misleading".

"It may seem calm, but there are very strong currents," he told WTOP. "If you fall into the river, you can be caught and turn and hit the rocks, the river may not let you go."