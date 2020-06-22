12 Texas bars have suspended alcohol permits for violating coronavirus health protocols

A dozen bars in Texas had their alcohol permits temporarily suspended beginning Sunday after they failed to comply with established health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) found evidence to broadcast the suspensions of 12 bars located in eight cities, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso, after the public agency conducted undercover operations in recent nights. . , according to a statement.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," said TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles. "We warn companies that TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Bars suspended Friday through Sunday include Handlebar Houston in Houston, BARge 25 in Seabrook, Harris House of Heroes, and Marty & # 39; s Live in Dallas, The New PR & # 39; s in Fort Worth, UnBARlievable (West 6th), Buford & # 39; s Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse in Austin, Little Woodrow & # 39; s in Lubbock, Coconuts and Werk Bar in El Paso, and Elevate Night Club in McAllen.

TABC said it has the authority and will seek emergency license suspensions if violations are found to pose a threat to public health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first violation results in a license suspension of up to 30 days, and the second violation results in a suspension of up to 60 days.

"All bars and restaurants operating in Texas have a duty to follow the checklists developed by the Governor's Strike Force to open Texas," the agency said. "These protocols are in place so that the Texas economy can function without a significant increase in COVID-19 cases."

The protocols include an internal customer capacity limit of 50 percent for bars and 75 percent for restaurants. Client groups must also maintain a social distance of at least six feet, according to the agency.

"The agency understands that this is a difficult time for the Texas economy and does not want to close any business," wrote TABC. "We encourage bars and restaurants to follow the rules, operate responsibly, and thereby protect the well-being of Texans and Texas despite COVID-19."

After a recent increase, Texas now has the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases of any state in the US. USA The state has more than 112,944 confirmed cases and at least 2,191 deaths from the virus, as of Monday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.