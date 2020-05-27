12 things cord cutters (and everyone else) should know about HBO Max

After a year and a half of accumulation and several delays, HBO Max is here.

The $ 15 per month streaming service is a direct response to Netflix, reinforcing HBO's catalog with many more movies and shows while providing a much more elegant experience compared to HBO's current streaming apps. Its arrival should make broadcast wars much more interesting, while offering cable cutters (and cable extensions) another transmission service to think about.

If you're still not sure what HBO Max has to offer, here is what you need to know:

It's HBO, and then some

Search with Siri

Until today, HBO has offered two streaming apps: HBO Go for people who already get HBO through their pay TV provider, and HBO Now for those who want to subscribe independently.

HBO Max will have the same prestigious programming as those apps, and at the same price of $ 15 per month as HBO Now, but it is completed with an extensive catalog of additional movies and television shows, mainly from the WarnerMedia catalog. Those include DC movies, full trilogies for The Hobbit and The Lord of the ringsclassic TV shows like friends and The prince of Bel Aircartoon of Looney tunes, and a small selection of Crunchyroll anime.

AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia, has also secured certain programming from outside its catalog, including each episode of South Park, the complete series of Big Bang Theory, the 11 seasons of Doctor whoand animation by Studio Ghibli (Made disappearet al. In total, HBO Max will have 10,000 hours of programming, and it also has its own original series on the way.

WarnerMedia Despite the name, HBO Max's catalog extends far beyond what the cable channel offers.

In a sense, HBO Max is the closest thing to a direct Netflix alternative. Pricing is similar (Netflix's HD plan costs $ 13 a month), there are no ads and it targets the same wide range of tastes and age groups. By contrast, Disney + and Hulu have a smaller audience (the former appeals more to families, the latter more to adults), and compared to Amazon Prime, HBO Now will have a much deeper bank of acclaimed TV shows by criticism.

You can get it for free

If you are already paying for HBO, there is a good chance that you can get HBO Max at no additional charge. HBO Now subscribers can access Max for free, as can people who get HBO through Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, Spectrum, Altice, Optimum, Suddenlink, Verizon, Cox, and certain smaller providers.

AT&T also offers free HBO Max for those who subscribe to their Unlimited Elite wireless plan, gigabit home internet service, AT&T TV or DirecTV "Premiere" levels, U-Verse 400+ channel plans and AT&T Max level TV Now. Some AT&T wireless plans also offer one year of Max for free.

In most cases, you will need to download the HBO Max app and log in with any account you currently use to access HBO. But if you are subscribed to HBO Now and you are using iOS, Android, Android TV or Apple TV, you should see an option to convert Now application to Max, without additional download or login.

Some streaming platforms and TV service providers are not on board.

For device compatibility, HBO Max works with iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV (4th generation or later), Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung TVs (2016 and later), Chromebooks, and web browsers at launch.

For Android TV fans

As of May 26, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices are noticeably absent from that list. To watch HBO on those devices, you will still need to use the HBO Now app or subscribe through Amazon Channels or The Roku Channel. Either way, you won't get the additional content offered on HBO Max.

The same is true if you are subscribed to HBO through Comcast. To access HBO on your streaming device, you will still need HBO Go and a completely separate app that does not include HBO Max's expanded catalog.

No live tv

Like the current HBO Now service, HBO Max is strictly on demand, so it will not stream HBO's live channels. For those, you'll still need to subscribe to HBO separately, whether it's cable, satellite, a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, or broadcast from "channel" stores such as Amazon Channels or The Roku Channel. (That said, if your provider also offers access to the HBO Max app, you'll get the best of both worlds at no additional charge.)

Yes, you can download videos

WarnerMedia HBO Max will allow downloads on phones and tablets.

Joining the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, Hulu, and Apple TV +, HBO Max will support downloads on mobile devices. We are still awaiting clarification on what types of restrictions may apply.

No 4K, HDR, or Dolby Atmos (yet)

Like HBO Now, HBO Max is limited to 1080p streaming at launch. A spokesperson said 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos are all on the roadmap, but did not provide the time.

The application looks very elegant

One of the best from Samsung

As for the HBO Max app itself, it seems like a major improvement over the current HBO Now and HBO Go apps. The top of the home screen has a featured content carousel, below which you'll have quick access to the shows you're already watching. Scrolling down below reveals recommendations, editorial picks, and links to various brand hubs within the HBO Max catalog. You can also search within the app, which is smart enough to understand terms like "documentary series" (which would avoid showing documentary films).

WarnerMedia Recently watched shows and watchlist selections, represented by square icons, rank prominently on the HBO Max home screen.

HBO is great at the idea of ​​using shapes to highlight different types of content. Square-shaped icons signify personal choices, such as recently watched shows or your watch list. The vertical posters represent featured movies and shows, and the wider rectangles represent episodes of a series.

"As users, we are very reluctant to row after row after row of rectangles," said Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia's direct consumer business.

In the future, you'll also see more circular icons on the home screen, representing hints that come from humans rather than algorithms. Editors of the app will highlight particular programs in some cases with descriptive text, and Forssell suggested that content creators and even other users might start suggesting things to watch in the future.

"We believe the data is critical, and we have invested heavily in analysis and smart use of that data, but we believe that human healing has been somewhat underestimated," said Forssell.

WarnerMedia WarnerMedia foresees a big role for human recommendations, starting with the occasional call from the home screen.

Sharing informal password is not a concern

HBO Max will allow streaming of up to three devices at the same time and will monitor extreme cases of abuse. With that said, don't expect any kind of strict enforcement against casual swapping between close family or friends. The idea that widespread industry crackdown on password sharing is imminent continues to be overstated.

WarnerMedia Don't expect HBO to stop the occasional exchange of passwords with friends.

“If a child goes to college, I am not interested in a squad of lawyers deciding, is that child already at home? We are not going to be draconians about it, "said Forssell." But if the Russians have managed to get a bunch of passwords and are reselling them, we have to help protect people, so that's where we're going to focus our efforts. "

Everyone gets a profile

HBO Max will allow up to five user profiles per account, each with their own recommendations and watchlists. The service will also support children's profiles, with the option to block certain movie or television content ratings.

WarnerMedia HBO Max supports child profiles with rating restrictions.

There is also a PIN system for child profiles, although it works the opposite of what you might expect: adult profiles are not locked behind a PIN, but when you select a child profile, the child profile is locked until you enter a PIN, in which all profiles are accessible again.

You can search with Siri or Google Assistant

Sony uses Android TV

Forssell said that whenever possible, HBO Max will try to support platform-specific search and navigation features. On Apple TV, that means you can search the HBO Max catalog with Siri and browse shows through the Apple TV app. HBO Max will also support Google Assistant search on Android TV devices.

There is no version with advertising this year

Although AT&T has talked about offering ad-free and ad-supported versions of HBO Max, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told Deadline last month that the latter won't arrive until 2021. It's still unclear what the price of an HBO Max is without advertising. It would be in any case.

It is purple

This is certainly a tangential point, but it has been kind of fun to watch streaming services engage in a war of color. While HBO has now opted for the black mark, HBO Max exists in a spectrum of deep purples and blues, which no one can accuse of looking like Netflix or Hulu.

WarnerMedia Netflix has red. Hulu has green. HBO Max takes purple.

"There are some parameters that are simple: you take red, you take green, so first of all, you land where you land," said Forssell, adding that the new scheme was meant to feel a little younger than the older brand. brave of HBO. "It's a crazy subjective decision, but we felt that purple felt good."

Sign up to receive the Jared Cord Cutter weekly newsletter to receive more cable cutting news, ideas and offers in your inbox.