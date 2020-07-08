12-year-old boy accused of attempted rape in Queens

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Queens, police said.

The boy, whose identity has not been released due to his age, has been accused of following a 37-year-old woman in his Ridgewood building on Gates and Cypress Avenues around 8 a.m. of Monday.

Once inside, the boy allegedly pushed the victim onto the floor and attempted to remove his clothing. But the woman fought back and the preteen ran out of the building, according to police.

The child has been charged with theft, assault, robbery, sexual abuse, threat, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police originally believed that the suspect was between 20 and 30 years old.