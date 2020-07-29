12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a woman in Houston

A 12-year-old boy from Houston was charged with shooting a 51-year-old woman inside an apartment over the weekend.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested for the murder of Sharon Hawkins, who was found dead on the floor of the room with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. Houston.

Police said the preteen began as a witness in the case, telling detectives that he saw a suspect, dressed in black, who left the scene at the Salado at Cityview apartment complex.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry. They then took the boy into custody.

No motive for the murder was immediately released. The boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transferred to the custody of Harris County juvenile probation authorities.

Relatives of the victim, who worked as a security guard at the Downtown Courthouse complex, said they were surprised to learn the age of the alleged murderer of their loved ones.

"What put a 12-year-old boy walking into someone's head and just killing him around the house?" Hawkins' sister-in-law, Kenisha Hawkins, told KRIV-TV, Fox's local affiliate.

Hawkins had stayed in the apartment with a coworker, her sister-in-law said.

She leaves behind two children, Jarvis Hawkins and Andre Hawkins, the latter of whom told the store she was upset to hear that a boy had been arrested for the murder of his mother.

“A 12 year old boy? Is that the first thing I said, a 12 year old boy? Andre recalled.

"She was my everything, she was my best friend," said his mother's heartbroken son. "He was my person that I went to whenever I needed advice about something, anything, it hurts."

"It is as if I have lost my own life."