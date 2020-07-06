12-year-old boy, man killed, several injured in Brooklyn fire

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in a fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home early Monday morning, according to police and fire officials.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a five-story apartment building on Linden Boulevard, near Flatbush Avenue, just before 2 a.m., FDNY said.

The boy was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 69-year-old man was taken to SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he also did not survive.

An 82-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 30-year-old woman in a stable condition, according to police. They are both at Kings County Hospital.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear.

In total, 10 people, including a firefighter, were injured, the FDNY said.

A dozen units, including 60 firefighters, responded to the fire, which was under control around 3:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of the family.