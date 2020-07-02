13 sets of sheets perfect for sleeping in the summer

Along with summer, the inevitable sweaty nights come, when your air conditioner or fan just isn't cutting it off, and it can take you even longer than usual to fall asleep. And while it may be okay to fire up your air conditioning all night for a week or two, then that first electric bill of the summer comes. It's time to change your sleep situation and upgrade to cooling sheets that can keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Consider this a much cheaper alternative than spending hundreds on a new air conditioning unit.

The most important thing to consider and consider is the breathability of the fabric. Natural fibers, such as cotton and linen, allow the greatest amount of air flow. When your body is warm enough to sweat, the breathable fibers allow heat to escape and keep you cool. If you like the look of smooth sheets, bedding does. tend to wrinkle – look for 100% cotton calico, which is a smooth, well-woven fabric made of finely combed fibers.

You should also avoid polyester or polyester fabrics as they won't allow air to pass through as easily. Below, we go through the product details and customer reviews (and even go through some sheets ourselves) to find out which sheets really can make for cool, comfortable nights, even in the summer heat.

Opalhouse Printed Percale Cotton Sheet Set (from $ 26.99; target.com)

Opalhouse Printed Percale Cotton Bedding Set

Target shoppers love this cotton calico bedding set, with over 900 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. In addition to being ultra breathable, the sheets come in all sorts of beautiful patterns from the retailer's Opalhouse line.

California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheet Set (from $ 40.99; amazon.com)

California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheet Set

With a whopping 12,000 reviews, this 100% cotton sheet set is an Amazon favorite, featuring a set consisting of a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You can choose anything from pastel solids to paisley.

Boll & Branch Percale Custom Sheet Set (from $ 160; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Percale custom sheet set

Known for its organic cotton, Boll & Branch has calico cotton sheets that are great for good sleepers. We love this subtle striped pattern and how crisp the sheets feel. If you want your room to feel like a luxury hotel room, this is where it starts.

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Pack (from $ 423; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Hardcore Linen Sheet Pack

This lightweight linen set includes one sheet set, one duvet cover, and two additional pillowcases, and the pieces are washed and dyed in small batches, meaning no two sets are exactly alike.

Sheex Arctic Aire Sheet Set (from $ 179.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Sheex Arctic Aire Sheet Set

Specifically made for hot sleepers, these sheets are as much about breathability as they are about sweat absorption, so you'll never wake up sweating again.

100% Linen Sheet Set Simple & Opulence (from $ 114; amazon.com)

Sheet set 100% linen Simple & Opulence

Get luxury on a budget with this breathable ensemble with the love of quality critics, in one single write: "I have never had linen sheets before, but they are wonderful."

Boutique Embroidered Calico Sheet Set (from $ 270; peacockalley.com)

Boutique embroidered calico sheet set

Another truly luxurious pick, this calico sheet set stays sharp with a 200-thread count and comes with a beautiful embroidered trim.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (from $ 149; parachute.com)

Parachute linen sheet set

When we tested these sheets last year, we were very impressed with how great they kept us up all night. The linen set is made of linen in Portugal and is available in seven lush colors. It really isn't a bad price for clothes either. But note that one set consists of a fitted sheet and pillowcases, but not a flat sheet.

Threadmill Home Linen 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets (from $ 45.99; amazon.com)

Threadmill Home Linen 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets

Critics praise this inexpensive 100% cotton sheet set with its own "snob sheet" writing: "They're soft, cold, and crisp and feel so good all night."

Patric 1500 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set ($ 169.99, originally $ 201.99; wayfair.com)

Set of sheets Patric 1500 Thread Count 100% Cotton

You won't want to miss the price drop in this 100% cotton set with over 500 5-star reviews. As one happy sleeper writes, "These are without a doubt the best sheet set I have ever had."

Castorena Dearmond 400 thread count 100% cotton sheet set (starting at $ 41.99, originally $ 58.99; wayfair.com)

Castorena Dearmond 400 thread count 100% cotton sheet set

One of the best deals on 400 thread sheets we've seen, this set gets rave reviews from reviewers, in one write: "The price is so reasonable, but the quality is sheer indulgence!"

Crunchy Organic Percale Leaves (from $ 99; solorganix.com)

Organic crunchy calico leaves

It's hard to beat the value you get for the price of these breathable sheets rated 4.5 stars by reviewers. A happy buyer writes: "They definitely keep you cool what we both wanted, plus it's a comfort to know you're not sleeping with chemicals and pesticides."

Riley Percale Sheet Set (from $ 99; rileyhome.com)

Riley Percale Sheet Set

Another set we tried and loved, with over 800 5-star reviews, this calico set had to make our list. You'll fall in love with the fun limited-edition colors and, as one reviewer writes, "If you're looking for crisp, high-quality sheets, I highly recommend them."

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.