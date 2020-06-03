13-year-old murder suspect Tessa Majors suspected of pleading guilty: report

A teenager suspected of murder in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors He is expected to plead guilty Wednesday for his involvement in her failed death, according to an official.

Zyairr Davis, 14, admitted to helping Luchiano Lewis, 15, and Rashaun Weaver, 15, steal from the 18-year-old college freshman in Morningside Park in December 2019, but denied having been the one who stabbed her.

Luis allegedly put Majors in "a bear hug or head" during the robbery while Weaver allegedly stabbed her so fiercely that the feathers flew from his winter coat, authorities alleged.

The couple was arrested in February about two months after Davis.

A hearing is scheduled before family court judge Carol Goldstein at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan, where Davis plans to admit guilt, New York court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed.

Davis was initially charged with murder, but it was not immediately clear Tuesday what he would plead.

The hearing will take place virtually by video, Chalfen said.

Davis had previously given investigators a chilling move-by-play of how the teens allegedly carried out the murder. A video recording of the confession was played at a court hearing in February.

"She is trying to run away. She is screaming," he reminded police officers at the home of the District 26 station.

"All I remember is that he screamed for help."

Davis added: "It was then that Rashaun stabbed her."

"It doesn't look like rummaging. It was like logging," he said at the time.

Davis said he realized the musician and aspiring journalist was stabbed when his coat was opened.

"I didn't see him take out the knife, but I see all the feathers coming out of his coat," he said.

The teenager's confession led to the arrest of Lewis and Weaver, along with a large body of evidence that police had gathered linking the suspects to the murder.

Davis was carrying the knife allegedly used in the murder when he was arrested the day after his murder, police said.

"What is this?" a sergeant asked in the room at the time, according to Officer Randy Ramos Luna.

"I am holding the knife for a friend," Davis replied, according to police testimony.

When asked if he was allowed to bring the knife to school, Davis repeated "I am holding the knife for a friend," the officer said.

Police recovered evidence that includes not only forensic DNA analysis, but also surveillance footage and a fundamental recording of the crime.

During Davis' confession, the police repeatedly left him alone with his uncle, Roosevelt Davis, who was caught on tape reprimanding his nephew.

"See what you got into, why are you hanging out with the wrong people instead of bringing your butt home?" Roosevelt said.

"This is not like school, you get an f-king suspension for about five days. This is not so," he added. "All he had to do was go to school and take his butt home."

Davis' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

