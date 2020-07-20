131 is applied to fill the vacancy after the death of Representative John Lewis

At least 131 people asked to be intercepted by party officials to be nominated to defend Georgia's Fifth Congressional District after Representative John Lewis died on Friday, a spokesman for the Georgia Democratic Party told Fox News on Sunday.

Lewis, 80, a prominent civil rights activist, died Friday night after turning 33 in the House. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late last year.

Georgia law requires that the replacement nomination be chosen relatively quickly, and that person will face Angela Stanton-King, Republican, on November 3.

A committee will meet on Monday and a replacement may be appointed later in the day. The committee includes Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic leader of the Georgia House, to name a few.

Theron Johnson, CEO of Paramount Consulting, told 11 Alive that the state should vote for the candidate to replace Lewis.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There were few things more sacred to him than the power of the people to make their voices heard at the ballot box," he wrote in a statement, according to the station. "Out of respect for Congressman Lewis's legacy, his successor should be chosen and chosen by Democratic voters in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, not by party officials."

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.