14-day quarantine: NY, NJ, and CT expand travel advisories, and Massachusetts announces its own







Ahead of the July 4 weekend, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut expanded travel warnings Tuesday that require people arriving from eight other southern and midwestern states to be quarantined for 14 days.

As of Tuesday, Democratic governors of the tri-state area require quarantine for travelers from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina , Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The requirement was first announced for eight states last week.

The travel advisory applies to anyone who comes from a state with a positive test rate greater than 10 per 100,000 residents for a 7-day moving average or a state with a positivity rate of 10% or more above average 7-day mobile. There are exemptions for essential workers.

There are more than 2.6 million reported cases of coronavirus across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, and new cases in at least 36 states are trending up compared to the previous week.

"As an increasing number of states across the country grapple with significant community spread, New York is taking steps to maintain the precarious security of its gradual, data-based reopening," said the New York governor. Andrew Cuomo in a statement Tuesday. "We have established metrics for community outreach just as we have established metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight other states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for the New York travel advisory, which means we will now require that people traveling to New York from those states be quarantined for 14 days. " Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also announced Tuesday that starting Wednesday, travelers arriving in the state, including state residents returning home, will also be required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and travelers from the three-state area and the northeastern states of Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are exempt. "As we have all seen, several other states are seeing a sharp increase in new cases and hospitalizations, which is a very real reminder to all of us about how contagious this virus can be," Baker, a Republican, said in a news release. conference. "Massachusetts is reopening, but we want to make sure that our visitors from other states are also taking the proper precautions." Baker said his decision to lift quarantine for travelers from northeastern states is because they have shown cases of low positive test rates in recent weeks.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Taylor Romine, Artemis Moshtaghian and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.