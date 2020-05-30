14 funniest quotes from the National Lampoon animal house

Lampoon National Animal House It was the first real R-rated hit comedy. Before that, comedies were clean and familiar. And then the National Lampoon team came along with a 200-page script called Laser orgy girls shake things up. The title was finally changed to Animal house and the loose story condensed to revolve around a group of fraternity boys in college.

No studio expected it to do well, and then, almost overnight, it became the highest-grossing comedy movie of all time. He has since been beaten by that record, but only by comedies inspired him.

Updated May 29, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: National Lampoon’s Animal House remains one of the most beloved comedies ever made. With a brilliant performance that defined John Belushi's comical personality and a screenplay packed with some of the greatest comedy writers of all time, Animal House is much more fun than an average comedy. It was an unprecedented box office success when it was first released, and today it holds surprisingly well. There's no shortage of hysterical lines at Animal House, so we've updated this list with a few new entries.

14 "Put a sock on him, boy, or more, you'll get out of here like S *** through a goose."

When Otter says, "What a tool," in front of Dean Wormer, and Wormer asks him to repeat what he said, he says, "Too bad a few bad apples spoil a good time for everyone. Breaking the rules."

Not impressed by Otter's antics, Wormer replies, "Put a sock on him, boy, or you'll be out of here like a goose."

13 "I find Milton probably as boring as Milton."

Donald Sutherland is one of the most respected actors to have ever existed, but he also showed that he has an untapped funny bone with his portrayal of Professor Jennings in Animal house.

As he tells his students, he refuses to pretend that he is a Milton fan: "I find Milton probably as boring as you are Milton. Mrs. Milton also found him boring. She has a little encouragement, it doesn't translate well into our generation, and their jokes are terrible. "

12 "I'm a zit! Get it?"

One of the most iconic scenes from Animal house He sees Bluto stacking his tray in the cafeteria and then disgusts the people around him with their eating habits.

At one point, he says, "See if you can guess who I am now," before shoving some mashed potatoes into his mouth, punching his cheeks and spraying mashed potatoes everywhere. He says, "I'm a bean! Get it?"

eleven "If you mention extortion again, I'll break your legs."

During a meeting with the mayor about the homecoming parade, Dean Wormer reaches out his hand with amusing results. Dean Wormer says to the mayor, "I don't think it's right for him to extort money from the university."

Then the mayor responds: “Look, these parades you launch are very expensive. You use my police, my sanitation staff and my Oldsmobiles free of charge. So if you mention extortion again, I'll break your legs. "

10 "You are all worthless and weak!"

This quote from Neidermeyer's character is universally applicable. It's not something you would get away with telling a group of people, but if a group of people were making you nervous, this would be a great closure.

Neidermeyer is not a character like anyone should want to be, because he is a complete moron and one of the main antagonists of the film, but sometimes, it would be fun to shout: "You are all useless and weak!"

9 9 Is it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!

Note: It's fun because Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, not Germany. When Dean Wormer and the other fraternity seem to have won, D-Day says, "The war is over, man. Wormer dropped the big one. And then Bluto approaches to rally the troops. He is the last boy you would expect him to be. the one who inspires everyone to go into battle and be victorious, but that's exactly what he does. He takes a break from the neck of whole bottles of Jack Daniel's riding motorcycles around the house and says, "What? Finished? Did you say "on top"? Nothing is finished until we decide! Is it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!

8 "I think this situation absolutely requires a really useless and stupid gesture from someone."

This Nutria quote was made so memorable that A useless and stupid gesture It was used as the title of the Netflix biopic based on the life of Doug Kenney, the boy who co-founded the National Lampoon and co-wrote Animal house. His monologue about what they should do to take revenge on the bad guys is hilarious: “We have to take these b ***** ds. Now, we could fight them with conventional weapons. That could take years and cost millions of lives. Oh no. No, in this case, I think we have to do everything possible. I think this situation absolutely requires a really useless and stupid gesture by someone. "

7 7 "My advice to you is to start drinking to excess."

The way society has evolved, the comedy that remains timeless is the comedy that can be summed up in memes, be it a scene, a quote or a character. Most of the new fans are discovering shows like It's always sunny in Philly and Bob's Burgers by finding the memes viewers have created from scenes and lines from the show. John Belushi's immortal line, "My advice to you is to start drinking a lot," has become a very popular meme, and has ensured that Animal house it remains a familiar chapter in the history of comedy.

6 6 "As of right now, they are on double secret parole."

Dean Wormer is the character that made everyone think college deans are furious old white men who despise anything close to fun. Of course, deans in real life are not that bad (The Simpsons he played this trope hilariously in the episode "Homer Goes to College").

His aversion to fun is a symptom of his aversion to hazing scandals and drug and drink related deaths on campus. Dean Wormer is a particularly bad example. He explains: "There is a little-known codicil in the Faber College constitution that gives the dean unlimited power to preserve order in case of an emergency on campus … The time has come for someone to put their foot down. And that foot It's me.

5 5 "Christ. Seven years of college down the drain. I could also join the f ** king Peace Corps.

John "Bluto" Blutarsky is an accurate representation of a boy we all met in college, the guy who never attends any class or gets good grades and drinks a lot more than everyone else. It's also totally unpredictable and never stops making everyone laugh, so they stick around (and don't confront their problems). He is a great full character. And their overwhelming understanding is a painfully relatable moment that many of us have when we realize that we wasted our college education: “Christ. Seven years of college down the drain. I could also join the f ** king Peace Corps.

4 4 "Food fight!"

The scene of the food fight of Animal house It was recreated in a St. Louis Saints game last year when 8,000 baseball fans erupted in a food fight to celebrate the movie's 40th anniversary. It's a show of how iconic it is and how the scene has defined the entire movie. It's rude, it's loud, it's childish, and it's absolutely funny. A couple of guys chase John Belushi's Bluto character around the cafeteria until a massive food fight finally starts to get them off his back. It works as it creates lawlessness and gives you a chance to escape.

3 "Boon, I anticipate a deeply religious experience."

Otter gets very spiritual when he talks to Boon about the girl he wants to sleep with at his next party. Boon has a few guesses before finally guessing the correct one: “Marlene! You go to pork Marlene Desmond! Confused by such a violent and ugly term, Otter asks, "Pig?" Then Boon clarifies, "You are going to take his brain out, right?" And Otter explains, "Boon, I anticipate a deeply religious experience." We have heard that college students use many different terms and phrases to describe sex, but we have never heard a college student describe it as "a deeply religious experience" before.

2 "Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son."

When Dean Wormer tells the boys his grades, he goes around the room: "Mr. Dorfman – 0.2. Fat, drunk and stupid there is no way to go through life, son. Mr. Hoover, President of Delta House – 1.6. Four C's and one F. A good example you set Daniel Simpson's Day has no grade point average All courses are incomplete Mr. Blutarsky – 0.0 Now, I want you to tell Mr. Stratton and Mr. Schoenstein exactly what I'm going to tell you right now. "

Then he adds, "You're out! Finished on Faber! Expelled! I want you off this campus at 9:00 AM Monday morning! And I'm sure you'll be glad to hear that I've notified the local drafts and I have told you that you are now all, all eligible for military service. "

one "Toga! Toga! Toga!"

The toga party is a staple of universities everywhere, but was immortalized by Animal house. When the boys decide to celebrate a toga party at their fraternity house, they start singing without thinking: “Toga! Toga! Toga! "They know exactly what they are talking about and they are equally excited. Boon tries to get his girlfriend Katy to go with him and she does not want to go, because he expects it to be a sex hive, but Boon assures him:" It is not an orgy! It's a toga party. "That's not what the event is about. It's about wearing a sheet and having a good time.

