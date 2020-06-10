14-year-old Australian teenager with nonverbal autism found on an icy mountain after two days

An Australian teenager with nonverbal autism who disappeared for two nights on a mountain side in freezing conditions has been found safe and sound.

14-year-old William Callaghan separated from his family during a walk at Mount Disappointment in Victoria on Monday.

A volunteer involved in the search saw William hiding in a forest on Wednesday, according to Sky News. About 300 people had participated in the teenager's search operation. Locals had been asked to set aside feta cheese, peanut butter, and Vegemite to lure him in, as well as play the song Thomas the Tank Engine.

Local bushman Ben Gibbs told local media that he found him after going through a search area that had already been tagged by rescue teams.

"I was wandering through the bush, it was quite thick, so I made my way through it," he explained. "He was about 15 meters from me, standing there. He was really angelic, just standing and looking. "

Gibbs explained that the boy appeared to be in reasonable health and not shaking too much despite the low temperatures on the mountain. He gave him some socks because he didn't have any on his feet, a jacket, a hat, and some chocolate. Finally, they returned to the search base camp a mile away.

Penny Callaghan, the boy's mother, told reporters: "I am really overwhelmed here. It's fine as it could be under the circumstances, he's pretty calm considering.

"I can't imagine what he's been feeling and going through." I'm so relieved. "

He added that his first request was for McDonald's.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in the search.

"It could be called Mount Disappointment, but today there is nothing disappointing," he said.