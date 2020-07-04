14-year-old boy accused of murder of woman, chain of shots "shocking"

Canadian police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with five possible shots, charging him with first-degree murder and a number of other charges.

Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, was walking with an 18-year-old man in the early hours of Canada day when they were shot. Cote died immediately, but the man, whom police believe may be his cousin, was able to get to a convenience store to call the police, according to Global News.

Police arrested the teenager Thursday afternoon and a gun was recovered after the arrest. Due to the Juvenile Criminal Justice Act, the teenager cannot be named. Police confirmed that the boy had no prior history, but did have previous confrontations with the criminal justice system.

"I think it will be scary and troubling for many Winnipeg, the fact that we would have so much violence and committed by such a young individual," said Const. Jay Murray told the media on Friday. "I think it is shocking."

In addition to first-degree murder, the 14-year-old from Winnipeg faces a series of charges including attempted murder with a firearm, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon of fire. contrary to a ban order, and three counts of unloading a firearm with intent.

During a press conference on Friday, police set a timeline for various shootings that occurred over a 24-hour period on Wednesday. At least five victims have been identified, although the police acknowledge that more victims can be reported.

Starting around 2:30 a.m. Canada Day, a 44-year-old man was found injured after an apparent hit and run, but it was later determined that he had been shot beforehand.

The shooting of Cote and the 18-year-old man occurred soon after. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Global News.

Police later alleged that the teenager was responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man that occurred around 12:35 a.m. July 2.

Then a fourth victim of an previously unreported shooting was discovered. Possibly, an unidentified woman was shot between the first two incidents, according to police.

Police do not believe any of the victims were known, other than Cote and the 18-year-old man.

Murray said a suspect was identified Thursday, and investigators believed the teenager was responsible for all the shooting. The motivation for the shooting has yet to be identified, but the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending.